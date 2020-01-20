TWG blames Angkas for terminating motorcycle taxi operations

MANILA, Philippines — The government's interagency technical working group blamed motorcycle hailing app Angkas for terminating the operations of motorcycle taxis.

TWG Chairman Antonio Gardiola Jr., board member of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, announced that they have recommended the termination of their study on the safety of motorcycle hailing apps.

Gardiola told reporters that all motorcycle taxis cannot operate anymore starting next week as they are illegal.

Sen. Grace Poe, chair of the Senate public services committee, criticized the recommendation of the TWG to end the pilot test without any data. The senator said the interagency group could have obtained data from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority or the Philippine National Police's Highway Patrol Group.

The TWG chair admitted that their data on the safety of motorcycle taxis came from Angkas .

" Ang sinasabi ninyo ang datos na meron kayo ay galing sa Angkas na 99% ang kanilang safety record pero ngayon kinakansela ninyo ang pag - aaral nito dahil sinasabi ninyo dapat ligtas ang ating mga kababayan ," Poe told the TWG, pointing out that this is contrary to the point of the study.

(You are saying that your data came from Angkas which has a 99% safety record but now you are canceling your study on this because you are saying that our citizens should be safe.)

Gardiola then added that the TWG initially recommended the extension of the study and added guidelines to monitor the motorcycle hailing apps.

Asked why they are terminating the program, Gardiola claimed that Angkas did not follow the guidelines.

" Kasi po hindi kami makagalaw . Marami pong legal impediments along the way. 'Yun pong pagre -require namin sa paglagay po namin ng guidelines hindi po sinusunod ," Gardiola told the Senate panel.

(Because we cannot move on. There are many legal impediments along the way. Out requirement on implementing guidelines are not being followed.)

Gardiola also confirmed that part of their recommendation to Congress was to blacklist Angkas from the list of motorcycle taxis that can operate in the country "as they blatantly exhibited defiance on mandated guidelines set forth by the TWG."

The MMDA, meanwhile, expressed support for the recommendation of the TWG due to issues with Angkas .

"If safety issue po talaga ang kukwestyunin we support Angkas . Sa MMDA side, sa safety issue kasi may training 'yan but lagi namin tinatanong is how you can regulate ' yung motorcycle taxi," MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia said.

Garcia added that if tricycles are banned on national roads, it should be the same with motorcycle taxis.