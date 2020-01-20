SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Inter-agency Technical Working Group chairman Antonio Gardiola Jr., board member of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, attends the Senate inquiry on the regulation of motorcycle taxis.
The STAR/Mong Pintolo
TWG blames Angkas for terminating motorcycle taxi operations
(Philstar.com) - January 20, 2020 - 3:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — The government's interagency technical working group blamed motorcycle hailing app Angkas for terminating the operations of motorcycle taxis.

TWG Chairman Antonio Gardiola Jr., board member of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, announced that they have recommended the termination of their study on the safety of motorcycle hailing apps.

Gardiola told reporters that all motorcycle taxis cannot operate anymore starting next week as they are illegal.

Sen. Grace Poe, chair of the Senate public services committee, criticized the recommendation of the TWG to end the pilot test without any data. The senator said the interagency group could have obtained data from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority or the Philippine National Police's Highway Patrol Group.

The TWG chair admitted that their data on the safety of motorcycle taxis came from Angkas.

"Ang sinasabi ninyo ang datos na meron kayo ay galing sa Angkas na 99% ang kanilang safety record pero ngayon kinakansela ninyo ang pag-aaral nito dahil sinasabi ninyo dapat ligtas ang ating mga kababayan," Poe told the TWG, pointing out that this is contrary to the point of the study.

(You are saying that your data came from Angkas which has a 99% safety record but now you are canceling your study on this because you are saying that our citizens should be safe.)

Gardiola then added that the TWG initially recommended the extension of the study and added guidelines to monitor the motorcycle hailing apps.

Asked why they are terminating the program, Gardiola claimed that Angkas did not follow the guidelines.

"Kasi po hindi kami makagalaw. Marami pong legal impediments along the way. 'Yun pong pagre-require namin sa paglagay po namin ng guidelines hindi po sinusunod," Gardiola told the Senate panel.

(Because we cannot move on. There are many legal impediments along the way. Out requirement on implementing guidelines are not being followed.)

Gardiola also confirmed that part of their recommendation to Congress was to blacklist Angkas from the list of motorcycle taxis that can operate in the country "as they blatantly exhibited defiance on mandated guidelines set forth by the TWG."

The MMDA, meanwhile, expressed support for the recommendation of the TWG due to issues with Angkas.

"If safety issue po talaga ang kukwestyunin we support Angkas. Sa MMDA side, sa safety issue kasi may training 'yan but lagi namin tinatanong is how you can regulate 'yung motorcycle taxi," MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia said.

Garcia added that if tricycles are banned on national roads, it should be the same with motorcycle taxis.

The MMDA chief also noted that there have been an estimated 27,000 motorcyle accidents in 2019 with more than 1.2 million registered motorcycles. The MMDA, however, said it cannot identify which of these are with ride hailing apps or private vehicles. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

ANGKAS LTFRB
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: January 20, 2020 - 10:07am

The Transport Network Vehicle Service community of ridesharing companies holds a noise barrage in front of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board to air grievances.

Around 200 vehicles honked their horns in front of the LTFRB to ask for the return of the P2-per-minute charge, GMA News reports.

LTFRB had questioned Grab for imposing a P2-per-minute charge on its passengers and slapped a P10 million fine against the ride-hailing service firm last July.

Grab had also urged the LTFRB to increase the TNVS common supply base in Metro Manila from 65,000 to 80,500 to address passenger demand.

January 20, 2020 - 10:07am

Motorcycle taxis will no longer be allowed to operate "maybe a week from now" after the Department of Transportation Technical Working Group announces termination of its study on motorcycle taxi services.

"We just submitted the report to Congress, to the committee on transportation," DOTr-TWG's Antonio Gardiola Jr. tells reporters.

 

December 23, 2019 - 8:18pm

The Motorcycle Taxi technical working group on Monday evening accused ride-hailing app Angkas of making a public spectacle and "[resorting] to emotional blackmail" over a 10,000-rider cap that the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has imposed on motorcycle taxi firms.

In an open letter posted on the Department of Transportation's social media accounts, the TWG disputed Angkas' statement last Saturday that 17,000 of its 27,000 riders would lose their jobs because of the cap.

December 22, 2019 - 9:51am

Angkas bikers are holding a protest along White Plains Avenue near EDSA in Quezon City against the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board's decision to cap their authorized riders to 10,000 from 27,000.

Angkas will be sharing an allotment of 39,000 riders with new players JoyRide and MoveIt in 2020.

December 21, 2019 - 10:26am

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has decreased the number of Angkas bikers allowed to operate on the road in 2020 to 10,000 from 27,000, the motorcycle taxi firm says.

This will mean a harder time for passengers trying to book rides on the service, which many use as an alternative to commuting and to more expensive services like Grab.

It is also, Angkas points out, "a direct blow to over 17,000 Filipino families."

 

December 18, 2019 - 11:06am

Grab says it will disburse before Feb. 10, 2020, some P14.15 million to the GrabPay Wallets of passengers who took rides from May 11 to August 10 this year.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Intense quakes, seismic activity could mean Taal Volcano eruption — Phivolcs
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
“Such intense seismic activity likely signifies continuous magmatic intrusion beneath the Taal edifice, which may lead...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Quo warranto plea to revoke ABS-CBN franchise won't end in constitutional crisis
By Alexis Romero | 23 hours ago
A quo warranto petition to cancel ABS-CBN's franchise is seen to lead to a "constitutional crisis." But the Palace disputes...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Power firm with P7K capital bags P100 million deal’
By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
A senior administration lawmaker yesterday revealed an obscure and under-two-year-old independent power company that managed...
Headlines
fbfb
De Lima behind ICC case vs Duterte ­­— Sabio
By Edu Punay | 2 days ago
After recanting his complaint for mass murder against President Duterte, lawyer Jude Sabio yesterday implicated detained Sen....
Headlines
fbfb
UP history profs slam Bongbong’s call to revise Martial Law in textbooks
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
UP history teachers countered that it's the Marcoses revising history for their own convenience.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
43 minutes ago
Robredo to no longer keep mum on 'false accusations' against her
By Kristine Joy Patag | 43 minutes ago
Robredo said she told her staff some time last year that she will call out all the lies she sees.
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Food enough, DSWD says, what Taal evacuees need now are hygiene, sleeping kits
By Arnell Ozaeta | 1 hour ago
A DSWD official said among the gaps the agency found during its initial assessment was the lack of sanitation facilities....
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on January 21, 2020
By Rosette Adel | 1 hour ago
More than a week since Taal Volcano erupted, classes in some areas remain suspended.
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Number of Taal evacuees still rising, now at 112,000 — NDRRMC
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
The number of evacuees continues to rise over a week after Taal Volcano's eruption.
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
TWG blames Angkas for terminating motorcycle taxi operations
1 hour ago
The government's interagency technical working group blamed Angkas for terminating the operations of motorcycle taxis.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with