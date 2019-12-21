SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
In this file photo from December 2018, riders protest the proposed "Doble Plaka" law and show support for motorcycle taxi service Angkas.
Michael Varcas
'Thousands' of Angkas bikers to protest LTFRB cap, looming layoffs
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - December 21, 2019 - 3:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — Ride-hailing company Angkas will hold the #SaveAngkas Unity Gathering on Sunday to protest the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board's decision to limit the number of the company’s bikers on the road next year.

According to an LTFRB post announcing the extension of the pilot implementation of motorcycle taxis, it has "allotted [a] cap of thirty-nine thousand (39,000) registered bikers — ten thousand (10,000) bikers per Transport Network Company (TNC) for Metro Manila and three thousand (3,000) bikers per MC Taxi service provider for Metro Cebu operations."

The 39,000 authorized registered bikers will be divided among Angkas and new players JoyRide and Move It.

The said mobilization will commence at the EDSA Kalayaan Shrine tomorrow at 7 a.m. with protesters scheduled to gather an hour beforehand.

“RALLY KA, GHORL? #SaveAngkas” the company posted on social media.

The post along with its reposts on other pages have collectively garnered over 14,000 engagements and 3,000 shares as of writing. The #SaveAngkas Twitter hashtag has also trended globally with over 50,000 tweets.

The LTFRB decreased the number of Angkas bikers allowed to operate next year to 10,000 from 27,000, the motorcycle taxi firm said in a statement posted Saturday.

Labor group Defend Job Philippines is among those who will be joining the rally tomorrow in solidarity with 17,000 Angkas bikers who stand to lose their jobs.

“We reiterate our call to defend thousands of Angkas riders’ right to livelihood as we stand with them in securing their sources of income for their families,” the group said in a post.

Party-list Rep. Sarah Elago (Kabataan) has also expressed her support for Angkas workers.

