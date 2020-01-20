JBC opens applications for Reyes' seat at Supreme Court

MANILA, Philippines — The Judicial and Bar Council on Monday opened the applications and recommendation for the next Supreme Court associate justice, to take over the seat of Justice Andres Reyes Jr. who will retire in May.

The JBC, the body that screens applicants to the Judiciary and Office of the Ombudsman, said applications and documentary requirements may be filed until March 3.

Reyes will compulsory retire on May 11. President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Reyes, a former justice of the Court of Appeals, to the high court in 2017.

In 2019, Duterte appointed five new associate justices and a new chief justice to the high court.

On January 11, the president appointed CA Associate Justice Samuel Gaerlan to the SC, filling the spot vacated by Diosdado Peralta, the current chief justice. Gaerlan completed the fifteen seats the at the high court.

The JBC also opened applications for Court of Appeals President Justice Romeo Barza who stepped down on August 2, 2019.

Deadline for applications is also set on March 3. — Kristine Joy Patag