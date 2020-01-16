Singapore jails Filipina for faking diploma records

MANILA, Philippines— The Singapore immigration agency sentenced a Filipino national to seven weeks imprisonment last January 14, Tuesday for submitting fake diploma records.

According to Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), 38-year-old Noriza Dancel De Luna provided false statements to the agency about her and her daughter, Tayde Deevy Rick De Luna’s Permanent Residency application in 2008 and 2009, respectively.

The elder De Luna submitted a diploma and transcript of records allegedly from Centro Escolar University in Manila. However, verification of the office showed that De Luna has no records of enrolment at the said school.

Likewise, the diploma and transcript she supposedly submitted for the applications did not originate from CEU’s office.

For this, ICA officers arrested De Luna on Oct. 25, 2017.

Her case surfaced after ICA’s internal investigations and she was only sentenced to seven weeks imprisonment last Wednesday.

In view of the incident, ICA reminded the public that it “takes a very serious view of persons who provide false information or conceal material facts during their applications for any Singapore immigration facility.”

“Any person who has made a false statement in their applications for immigration facilities will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law,” it said in a statement, posted on its Facebook page and website.

“This may include having their immigration facilities deprived or revoked, as provided for under the Constitution and the Immigration Act,” it added.

The ICA said it would also check the statuses of the family members of those who have been convicted of an offense.

How to authenticate Philippine public documents

The Office of Consular of the Philippines offers authentication of documents.

These are being processed at the following DFA Consular Offices aside from the main consular office in Macapagal Boulevard, Parañaque City:

DFA CO-Northeast – Ali Mall, Cubao, Quezon City

DFA CO-East – SM Megamall Building C, Mandaluyong City

DFA CO-West – SM City Manila, Manila

DFA CO-South – Metro Alabang Town Center, Muntinlupa City

DFA CO Pampanga – Robinson’s Place, San Fernando, Pampanga

DFA CO Davao – SM Davao, Davao City

DFA CO-Cebu – Pacific Mall, Mandaue City, Cebu

These offices are open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m from Monday to Saturday.

Meanwhile, the following are the requirements of documents for authentication.

NBI Clearance/Sundry

* Original document issued by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) with dry seal; personal copy is not valid.

Birth/Marriage/Death Certificate, Certificate of No Marriage Record (CENOMAR, Advisory on Marriage and/or Negative Records)

* Original document issued by Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) / National Statistics Office (NSO)

* For newly registered records, Local Civil Registrar (LCR) copy should be certified by PSA.

Note: Provide an LCR copy of Birth (Form 1A)/Death (Form 2A)/Marriage (Form 3A) Certificate if the entries from PSA/NSO are UNCLEAR

School Documents

For Elementary and High School Level (Form-137 and Diploma)

* Certified true copies from the school; and

* Certification, Authentication and Verification (CAV) from DepEd Regional Office

For Technical and Vocational Courses (TOR and Diploma/National Certificate)

* Certified true copies from the school; and

* Certification, Authentication and Verification (CAV) from

For state colleges and universities (TOR and Diploma)

* Certified true copy and certification, Authentication and Verification (CAV) from the school

For Private/Local Colleges and Universities (TOR and Diploma)

* Certified true copies from the school; and

* Certification, Authentication and Verification (CAV) from Commission on Higher Education (CHED)

Professional Regulations Commission (PRC) document/s

* Certified true copies from PRC

Medical certificate/s

* For employment: DOH stamp per document

* For other purpose: Certification issued by DOH with attached Medical Certificate

Civil Aviation Authority (CAAP) issued document/s

* Certified by CAAP

Driver's license

* Certification from Land Transportation Office (LTO Main Branch only)

Certificate of Employment/ Trainings/ Seminars/ Baptismal Certificates and other documents issued by a private entity

* Notarized Affidavit stating necessary factual circumstances and indicating certificate/s as attachment/s

* Certificate of Authority for a Notarial Act (CANA) signed by the Executive Judge/Vice-Executive Judge/any office authorized signatories

Note: Copy of Notarial Commission is not the same as Certificate of Authority for a Notarial Act

Special Power of Attorney/Memorandum of Agreement Memorandum of Understanding/ any other form of Contract, Affidavit of Consent/Advice, Joint Affidavit, etc.

* Certificate of Authority for a Notarial Act (CANA) signed by the Executive Judge/Vice-Executive Judge/any office authorized signatories (issued by the Regional Trial Court)

Court Document/s (Decision, Resolution/Order)

* Certified True Copies from the Court

Immigration Record/s

* Certified by Bureau of Immigration (BI)

DSWD Clearance

* Original document issued by Department of Social Welfare and Development

Police Clearance/Sundry

* Original document issued by Philippine National Police (PNP)

Business Registration and Other Documents issued by a Government Agency (e.g. SEC, DTI, BIR, SSS, Municipal Business Permit & Licensing Office, etc.)

* Certified true copy from the issuing office

Barangay Clearance/Certificate

* Mayor's certification/clearance which has a jurisdiction over the Barangay

Export Document/s

* Certified by Philippine Chamber of Commerce (PCCI), Department of Health (DOH), Department of Agriculture (DA) or by the Bureau of Food and Drugs (BFAD), depending on the nature of the document