LRT-2 to operate 'aircon-less' amid Taal Volcano ashfall

MANILA, Philippines — The management of the Manila Light Rail Transit System Line 2 (LRT-2) on Monday announced that it would shut off its air-conditioning system amid the ashfall due to phareatic eruption of Taal Volcano.

The LRT-2 said the move is to prevent damage to the trains.

It added that windows of the trains would be closed to keep passengers safe and to prevent them from exposure to sulfur or ash.

LRT-2 authorities advised passengers to wear masks to protect themselves from the ashfall.

According to Volcanic Ashfall Impacts Working Group, a partner of US Geological Survey, Volcano Hazards Program, “rail transportation networks can be disrupted from volcanic ashfall due to poor visibility, mechanical impacts and health hazards for train crews and passengers.”

It said that moving trains would also stir up fallen ash that could further affect train operations as well as residents nearby its tracks.The group cited that fine ash can enter engines of the trains.

This may cause blockage of air filters and impair moving parts.

Ashfall started blanketing several provinces in Luzon including Metro Manila after Taal Volcano exploded on Sunday afternoon.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the alert status of Taal to 4 and warned the public of imminent eruption.