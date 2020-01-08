PCOO official Instagram account hacked

MANILA, Philippines — The verified Instagram account of the Presidential Communications Operations Office has been hacked, an official confirmed on Wednesday morning.

“We decry the malicious act by unknown individuals who hacked the Presidential Communications Operations Office’s Instagram Page, with the handle @pcoogov.

We are now looking into this matter and have coordinated with Facebook to resolve it immediately,” Assistant Secretary for Global Media and Public Affairs Jusan Vincent Arcena said in a PTV post.

Related Stories DICT urged to look into hacking of AFP, government websites

The PCOO’s verified Instagram page with almost 19,000 followers currently has a display photo and caption containing Arabic letters. It is following only seven accounts including one verified page.

It now only has two posts compared to at least 155 posts previously.

“The account has been locked by Facebook's team so that hackers will no longer be able to use the account. In the meantime, we ask our followers to disregard any present and future activities on our Instagram page, until such time that the matter is resolved,” the assistant secretary said.