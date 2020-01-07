EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, devotees of the Black Nazarene participate in the annual traslacion or the commemoration of the transfer of the image of Black Nazarene from Intramuros to Quiapo, Manila.
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV
Walang Pasok: Senate suspends work on January 9 for Traslacion
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - January 7, 2020 - 5:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Senate Secretary on Tuesday announced suspension of work on January 9, Thursday in anticipation of the traffic jam and difficulty in commuting to and from the Senate due to the procession of the Black Nazarene or Traslacion.

The advisory signed by Office of the Secretary’s Myra Marie Villarica said the suspension of work covers the officials of the Senate president and the Senate. 

It said that “meetings, committee hearings, and other activities may proceed subject to discretion of the chairman, Senator or office concerned.”

The secretary clarified that additional compensation may not be claimed for work rendered in the exigency of the service on this day.

Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta also announced suspension of work in Supreme Court, Philippine Judicial Academy, Judicial and Bar Council, Court of Appeals, Regional Trial Courts and the Metropolitan Trial Courts in the city of Manila due to the expected magnified traffic affecting the nearby areas.

However, Peralta said skeletal force would be provided by the receiving sections of the Judicial Records Office of the SC, CA, RTC and MTC in Manila.

“Court of employees who will render service on January 9 shall be entitled one day compensatory time off,” Peralta added in his Memorandum Order No. 02-2020.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso also earlier suspended classes in public and private schools, and work in the city government except in certain offices on the same day.

The Manila Police District Traffic Enforcement Unit announced that several roads would be closed to pave way for the Traslaction.

Officials of the Quiapo Church said the Traslacion would take on Ayala Bridge route.

BLACK NAZARENE BLACK NAZARENE PROCESSION NAZARENO 2020 QUIAPO CHURCH SENATE SUPREME COURT TRASLACION TRASLACION 2020 WALANG PASOK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PNP jail warden, lawyers told: Explain Princess Parojinog leaving detention sans court knowledge
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
They are ordered to explain why Parojinog, former vice mayor of Ozamiz City, left the detention facility on Nov. 12, 2018...
Headlines
fb tw
Slain Iran general one of the best — Locsin
By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 day ago
Iran’s top military commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in an airstrike by the United States at Baghdad’s...
Headlines
fb tw
Marcos asks PET to review initial poll recount, move on to 3 Mindanao provinces
7 hours ago
Marcos himself identified the three pilot provinces for the recount in his electoral protest challenging the victory of Vice...
Headlines
fb tw
Robredo seeks immediate dismissal of Marcos electoral protest
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 4 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo has asked the Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, to junk the electoral...
Headlines
fb tw
2020 budget signed; Duterte warns vs ‘selfish greed’
By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday urged agencies, lawmakers and civil society to be vigilant against what he described as the “selfish...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
16 minutes ago
LIST: Qualifications for ‘best and the brightest’ new cops
16 minutes ago
The National Police Commission and the Department of Budget and Management recently authorized the Philippine National Police...
Headlines
fb tw
22 minutes ago
Duterte: Robredo a 'colossal blunder' for drug war report
By Franco Luna | 22 minutes ago
"If ever she becomes President, gawin niya 'yun. Pero she can't lecture me what to do," Duterte said. "She has been there...
Headlines
fb tw
51 minutes ago
78% of Filipinos believe there are 'ninja cops' — SWS
51 minutes ago
Of the 1,200 adults surveyed, 78% believe the accusation. Only 7% think the allegation that there are “ninja cops”...
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
House ready to hold special session amid Middle East tension
2 hours ago
"We are ready to clothe the executive with all the powers needed to make sure that every Filipino is safe and secure in these...
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
Citing alleged violations, TWG says Angkas may be blacklisted
2 hours ago
Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board member Antonio Gardiola, who also serves as the TWG chair, said Angkas...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with