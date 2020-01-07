Walang Pasok: Senate suspends work on January 9 for Traslacion

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Senate Secretary on Tuesday announced suspension of work on January 9, Thursday in anticipation of the traffic jam and difficulty in commuting to and from the Senate due to the procession of the Black Nazarene or Traslacion.

The advisory signed by Office of the Secretary’s Myra Marie Villarica said the suspension of work covers the officials of the Senate president and the Senate.

It said that “meetings, committee hearings, and other activities may proceed subject to discretion of the chairman, Senator or office concerned.”

The secretary clarified that additional compensation may not be claimed for work rendered in the exigency of the service on this day.

Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta also announced suspension of work in Supreme Court, Philippine Judicial Academy, Judicial and Bar Council, Court of Appeals, Regional Trial Courts and the Metropolitan Trial Courts in the city of Manila due to the expected magnified traffic affecting the nearby areas.

However, Peralta said skeletal force would be provided by the receiving sections of the Judicial Records Office of the SC, CA, RTC and MTC in Manila.

“Court of employees who will render service on January 9 shall be entitled one day compensatory time off,” Peralta added in his Memorandum Order No. 02-2020.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso also earlier suspended classes in public and private schools, and work in the city government except in certain offices on the same day.

The Manila Police District Traffic Enforcement Unit announced that several roads would be closed to pave way for the Traslaction.

Officials of the Quiapo Church said the Traslacion would take on Ayala Bridge route.