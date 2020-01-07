BI implements partial deployment ban to Kuwait, keeps eye on Middle East tension

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration is ready to implement changes in foreign policy and in the deployment of Overseas Filipino Workers, its commissioner said Tuesday in light of tension in the Middle East and a ban on sending workers to Kuwait.
The Immigration bureau has already started implementing a partial ban on sending newly-hired household service workers to Kuwait in response to the death of Jeanelyn Villavende, a Filipino worker who was allegedly killed by her employer in late December 2019.
Kuwaiti-bound HSWs whose overseas employment certificates were issued before January 3, the day the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration ordered the ban, will be allowed to leave.
"The government's primary concern is the welfare of our kababayan, hence the BI is ready to implement any directive regarding our foreign policy or OFW deployment should the concerned agencies sees a need to implement any change," Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said.
The BI said it is ready to implement new policies "should the Department of Foreign Affairs or DOLE impose any new ban to Iraq, Iran, and Libya."
Tension has been rising in the Middle East, particularly in Iran and Iraq, after the death of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in a US drone strike in an airport in Iraq last week.
Military told to prepare to evacuate Filipino workers
President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the military to prepare for the
"He (Duterte) ordered the Armed Forces of the Philippines to prepare their air and naval assets for the evacuation of our countrymen
The president also formed a special working committee composed of Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III and
Environment Secretary Roy
Presidential Adviser on Overseas Filipino Workers Abdullah Mamao was also directed to fly to Iran and Iraq to relay Duterte's message to the Iranian and Iraqi governments.
Duterte has sent special messages to the aforementioned countries that he does not want any Filipino to
"Foremost in the mind of the President is the safety of Filipinos in the Middle East and he assures the Filipino community and the nation that the Philippine Government is doing everything it can in making sure that our fellow citizens abroad are out of harm's way," Panelo said.
The Department of Foreign Affairs earlier advised all Filipinos to cancel any travel to Iraq due to the situation in the country.
Filipinos in Iraq were also told to coordinate with the Philippine Embassy and their employers in case of mandatory evacuation.
Data from the embassy shows that at least 538 undocumented and 1,190 documented Filipinos
More than half of them are in the relatively safer Kurdistan region while around 847 are in the Baghdad area.
Saudi Arabia reveals extensive damage to key oil facilities following weekend aerial strikes that were blamed on Iran, but vows to quickly restore full production even as regional tensions soar.
Yemen's Tehran-linked Huthi rebels, who announced a sudden halt to attacks on Saudi Arabia, claims the strikes on state giant Aramco's facilities in Khurais and the world's largest oil processing facility at Abqaiq.
But Washington has pointed the finger at Tehran, condemning an "act of war" which knocked out half of Saudi Arabia's oil production and on Friday prompted US President Donald Trump to sketch out the latest in a series of economic sanctions against Iran. — AFP
The Philippine National Police says it is profiling groups and threats "who may take advantage of or may sympathize with" the killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani by a US drone strike, Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa says in a press briefing.
"There are also security concerns... of course there may be some who are sympathetic either by race or ideology," he says.
Gamboa says the PNP will adjust security measures for the feast of the Black Nazarene, which more than a million devotees are expected to attend, if they see a threat related to US-Iran tension.
He says, though, that the police see "no direct threat or direct implication that it is so."
The leaders of Germany, France and Britain on Sunday urged Iran to drop measures that go against the 2015 nuclear deal, after Tehran announced it would no longer abide by a limit on enrichment.
"We call on Iran to withdraw all measures that are not in line with the nuclear agreement," German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and British PM Boris Johnson said in a joint statement.
The 2015 agreement negotiated between Iran and the UN Security Council permanent members — Britain, France, China, Russia and the United States -- plus Germany offered Tehran relief from stinging sanctions in return for curbs to prevent it acquiring nuclear weapons.
But US President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the deal last year had largely left it in tatters, with Iran in turn progressively dropping key commitments in the accord. — AFP
Saudi Arabia was not consulted by Washington over a US drone strike that killed a top Iranian general, an official said Sunday, as the kingdom sought to defuse soaring regional tensions.
Saudi Arabia is vulnerable to possible Iranian reprisals after Tehran vowed "revenge" following the strike on Friday that killed powerful commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad.
"The kingdom of Saudi Arabia was not consulted regarding the US strike," a Saudi official told AFP, requesting anonymity.
"In light of the rapid developments, the kingdom stresses the importance of exercising restraint to guard against all acts that may lead to escalation, with severe consequences," the official added. -- AFP
A group claiming to be hackers from Iran breached the website of a little-known US government agency on Saturday and posted messages vowing revenge for Washington's killing of top military commander Qasem Soleimani.
The website of the Federal Depository Library Program was replaced with a page titled "Iranian Hackers!" that displayed images of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the Iranian flag.
"Martyrdom was (Soleimani's)... reward for years of implacable efforts," read a graphic depicting US President Donald Trump being punched by a first emanating from Iran as missiles fly by.
"With his departure and with God's power, his work and path will not cease and severe revenge awaits those criminals who have tainted their filthy hands with his blood and blood of the other martyrs," it said.
"This is only small part of Iran's cyber ability !" another caption on the page read in white text on a black background. -- AFP
US President Donald Trump warned Saturday that the US is targeting 52 sites in Iran and will hit them "very fast and very hard" if the Islamic republic attacks American personnel or assets.
In a tweet defending Friday's drone strike assassination of a top Iranian general in Iraq, Trump said 52 represents the number of Americans held hostage at the US embassy in Tehran for more than a year starting in late 1979.
Trump said some of these sites are "at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!" — AFP
