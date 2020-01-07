BI implements partial deployment ban to Kuwait, keeps eye on Middle East tension

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration is ready to implement changes in foreign policy and in the deployment of Overseas Filipino Workers, its commissioner said Tuesday in light of tension in the Middle East and a ban on sending workers to Kuwait.

The Immigration bureau has already started implementing a partial ban on sending newly-hired household service workers to Kuwait in response to the death of Jeanelyn Villavende, a Filipino worker who was allegedly killed by her employer in late December 2019.

Kuwaiti-bound HSWs whose overseas employment certificates were issued before January 3, the day the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration ordered the ban, will be allowed to leave.

"The government's primary concern is the welfare of our kababayan, hence the BI is ready to implement any directive regarding our foreign policy or OFW deployment should the concerned agencies sees a need to implement any change," Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said.

The BI said it is ready to implement new policies "should the Department of Foreign Affairs or DOLE impose any new ban to Iraq, Iran, and Libya."

Tension has been rising in the Middle East, particularly in Iran and Iraq, after the death of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in a US drone strike in an airport in Iraq last week.

Military told to prepare to evacuate Filipino workers

President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the military to prepare for the possible evacuation of Filipino workers in the Middle East.

"He (Duterte) ordered the Armed Forces of the Philippines to prepare their air and naval assets for the evacuation of our countrymen in the event an armed or military warfare between the US and Iran takes place," presidnential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement released Tuesday.

The president also formed a special working committee composed of Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III and Transporation Secretary Arthur Tugade to draw up plans for the evacuation of Filipinos in the Middle East.

Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu , who is also special envoy to the Middle East, was tasked to immediately fly to the Middle east to coordinate with the host countries on the evacuation place.

Presidential Adviser on Overseas Filipino Workers Abdullah Mamao was also directed to fly to Iran and Iraq to relay Duterte's message to the Iranian and Iraqi governments.

Duterte has sent special messages to the aforementioned countries that he does not want any Filipino to be harmed in the ongoing conflicts.

"Foremost in the mind of the President is the safety of Filipinos in the Middle East and he assures the Filipino community and the nation that the Philippine Government is doing everything it can in making sure that our fellow citizens abroad are out of harm's way," Panelo said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs earlier advised all Filipinos to cancel any travel to Iraq due to the situation in the country.

Filipinos in Iraq were also told to coordinate with the Philippine Embassy and their employers in case of mandatory evacuation.

Data from the embassy shows that at least 538 undocumented and 1,190 documented Filipinos are based in Iraq.

More than half of them are in the relatively safer Kurdistan region while around 847 are in the Baghdad area.