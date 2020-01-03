Damage wrought by 'Ursula' now at P3.4 billion, NDRRMC says

MANILA, Philippines — Infrastructure and agricultural damage wrought by Typhoon Ursula has ballooned to more than P3 billion, the latest situation report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

As of 6am of Friday, the NDRRMC pegged total infrastructure and agriculture damage incurred in the MIMAROPA, Bicol, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas and Central Visayas regions at P3,435,725,790.

The amount has almost tripled, from the council’s January 2 situation report that recorded damages at P1.2 billion.

“Ursula” dumped rains over the Visayas region on Christmas day, sending more than 12,000 families away from their homes and thousand others stranded at several ports.

The typhoon partially damaged 446 schools, 32 health facilities and 84 government facilities. It also totally damaged 22 government facilities.

It also partially damaged 324,551 houses and totally wrecked 107,035 houses.

The typhoon, which exited the Philippine area of Responsibility on December 28, affected 600,142 families or 2,431,821 persons.

A total of 19,553 families of 77,832 persons remain in the 547 evacuation centers according to the NDRRMC’s latest report.

“Ursula” also left in its wake at least 50 dead and 362 injured,

There are still five persons reported missing.