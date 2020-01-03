EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A house destroyed at the height of Typhoon Phanfone is seen in Balasan town in Iloilo province on Dec. 26, 2019. Typhoon Phanfone swept across remote villages and popular tourist areas of the central Philippines on Christmas day claimed at least 16 lives, authorities said on on December 26.
AFP/STR
Damage wrought by 'Ursula' now at P3.4 billion, NDRRMC says
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - January 3, 2020 - 11:34am

MANILA, Philippines — Infrastructure and agricultural damage wrought by Typhoon Ursula has ballooned to more than P3 billion, the latest situation report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

As of 6am of Friday, the NDRRMC pegged total infrastructure and agriculture damage incurred in the MIMAROPA, Bicol, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas and Central Visayas regions at P3,435,725,790.

The amount has almost tripled, from the council’s January 2 situation report that recorded damages at P1.2 billion.

“Ursula” dumped rains over the Visayas region on Christmas day, sending more than 12,000 families away from their homes and thousand others stranded at several ports.

The typhoon partially damaged 446 schools, 32 health facilities and 84 government facilities. It also totally damaged 22 government facilities.

It also partially damaged 324,551 houses and totally wrecked 107,035 houses.

The typhoon, which exited the Philippine area of Responsibility on December 28, affected 600,142 families or 2,431,821 persons.

A total of 19,553 families of 77,832 persons remain in the 547 evacuation centers according to the NDRRMC’s latest report.

“Ursula” also left in its wake at least 50 dead and 362 injured,

There are still five persons reported missing.

NATIONAL DISASTER RISK REDUCTION AND MANAGEMENT COUNCIL URSULA PH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte open to reviewing Kaliwa Dam deal
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Duterte is open to reviewing the China-funded Kaliwa Dam project deal to address concerns that it may contain provisions...
Headlines
fb tw
Pope apologizes for losing patience
By Robertzon Ramirez | 13 hours ago
Pope Francis apologized Wednesday for slapping a woman who had grabbed him as he greeted a crowd of devotees, shortly before...
Headlines
fb tw
Partial deployment ban to Kuwait eyed
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
The Philippines may suspend deployment of overseas Filipino workers to Kuwait following the death of another Filipina worker...
Headlines
fb tw
Pinoys in US not covered by Philippines' visa requirement plan
By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
Filipinos living or traveling in the United States are not covered by the administration’s plan to impose a visa requirement...
Headlines
fb tw
3 Ampatuans appeal Massacre conviction
By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
Three members of the Ampatuan family have appealed their multiple murder conviction in relation to the 2009 Maguindanao ...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
DOTr: No fare increase in LRT-1, LRT-2, MRT-3 after Beep card price hike
1 hour ago
The Light Rail Transit Authority said Thursday the cash issuance fee for Beep card will increase to P30 from P20 starting...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Black Nazarene devotees told: Cut down on waste
1 hour ago
A week before the procession of Black Nazarene or traslacion, environmental conservation advocate groups launched a “zero-waste”...
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
Google pays tribute to Filipino writer Genoveva Matute on her 105th birthday
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
A special doodle was made to celebrate the 105th birthday of Matute, who was born in Santa Cruz, Manila on this day in 1...
Headlines
fb tw
13 hours ago
Over 100 new firecracker injuries recorded
By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
The DOH’s Epidemiology Bureau said the 288 cases, however, are still about eight percent lower than the 313 incidents...
Headlines
fb tw
13 hours ago
LRTA hikes price of stored value cards; commuters protest
By Ghio Ong | 13 hours ago
The price of stored value Beep cards used in Metro Manila’s train systems increased by P10 starting on Wednesday.
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with