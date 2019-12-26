SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The House of Representatives and Senate ratified the bicameral report on the proposed P4.1 trillion national budget for 2020 on December 11.
The STAR, file
Duterte extends validity of 2019 budget until end of 2020
(Philstar.com) - December 26, 2019 - 2:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the validity of the 2019 national budget until the end of 2020.

Duterte signed on December 20 Republic Act No. 11464 that extended the availability of the appropriations of the P3.757-trillion 2019 budget until 2020. A copy of the law was released only on Thursday.

It amended Section 65 of RA 11260 or the General Appropriations Act 2019 to now read: “All appropriations authorized in this Act shall be available for release and obligation for the purpose specified, and under the same special provisions applicable thereto, until December 31, 2020.”

ING Bank said in November that an extension on the validity of the 2019 budget would be a “double dose of fiscal stimulus” as the 2019 and 2020 budgets operating in parallel — in tandem with the central bank’s current easing cycle — can charge growth next year.

“Should these factors come together, the prospect of effectively chasing the higher 2020 growth target of 6.5-7.5% will become more tenable, with or without a global slowdown,” ING Bank senior economist Dennis Mapa said.

The government is directed to submit a printed or electronic report on the releases and obligations to the House Speaker, Senate President Vicente Sotto III, the House Committee on Appropriations and Senate Committee on Finance.

RELATED: Two ‘super’ national budgets to boost 2020 economic growth — ING Bank

The House of Representatives and Senate ratified the bicameral report on the proposed P4.1 trillion national budget for 2020 on December 11.

Allegations of last-minute insertions, including “pork barrel” funds, hounded the 2020 national budget. Sen. Panfilo Lacson did not sign the bicameral report as he noted that it contains lump sums and vaguely described projects.

He added that he received a flash drive with two files—the “source” file with a list of 1,253 budget items worth P83.219 billion and the “list” file with 742 projects worth P16.345 billion inserted in the report.

Reenacted budget for 2019

The Duterte government had to operate on a reenacted budget four months into the fiscal year of 2019 due to deadlock at the Congress.

It was not until April 15 that the president signed the national budget while vetoing items not included in the administration’s priorities.

The delayed enactment of the national budget was seen to delay infrastructure projects and, the Finance department said in May, "wasted the opportunity to create 260,000 to 320,000 more jobs in the first quarter."

READ: Budget delay derails gov’t poverty reduction efforts

 — Kristine Joy Patag with report from The STAR/Christina Mendez

BUDGET PORK BARREL RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
People flock to Duterte's house in Davao
By Edith Regalado | 15 hours ago
As early as Christmas Eve, thousands again flocked to the house of President Duterte on Taal street in Royal Valley Subdivision...
Headlines
fb tw
Ursula brings Christmas misery to Visayas
By Jaime Laude | 15 hours ago
Typhoon Ursula slammed Western Visayas and the Southern Tagalog region on Christmas Day, making the holiday season wet and...
Headlines
fb tw
New year, new taxes; House eyes 4 bills
By Jess Diaz | 15 hours ago
The principal taxman in Congress vowed yesterday to push for the approval next year of four tax bills that would raise an...
Headlines
fb tw
Typhoon misery for Philippines on Christmas Day
1 day ago
Typhoon "Ursula" (International name: Phanfone) pummelled the central Philippines on Christmas Day, bringing a wet and miserable...
Headlines
fb tw
5 samples of lambanog test positive for methanol
By Sheila Crisostomo | 15 hours ago
Five of the seven lambanog (coconut wine) samples responsible for the poisoning of around 300 individuals were found to have...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
3 hours ago
More than 12,000 families preemptively evacuated on Christmas due to 'Ursula'
3 hours ago
As of Thursday, 425 families or 1,654 individuals remain in 31 evacuation centers.
Headlines
fb tw
5 hours ago
'Ursula' now over West Philippine Sea, signals lifted in some Visayas, Luzon areas
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 hours ago
PAGASA expects all signal warnings to be lifted today as the typhoon moves away from the country's landmass.
Headlines
fb tw
15 hours ago
Pope: God loves even the worst of us
15 hours ago
Pope Francis ushered in Christmas yesterday for the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics with a message of unconditional love,...
Headlines
fb tw
15 hours ago
At the SC, a leadership change, key innovations
By Evelyn Macairan | 15 hours ago
Another change in leadership took place this year in the Supreme Court, as President Duterte named Diosdado Peralta as the...
Headlines
fb tw
15 hours ago
CHED, Tesda to get P1 billion more next year
By Edu Punay | 15 hours ago
The Commission on Higher Education and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority have each received an additional...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with