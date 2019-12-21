SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
Ride-hailing company Angkas on Dec. 21, 2019 revealed that its operations are set to continue in 2020, but it will lose a large portion of its workforce due to a decision by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board to limit the number of Angkas bikers on the road next year.
Angkas Facebook
Nearly 20,000 bikers to lose jobs with new LTFRB cap, Angkas says
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - December 21, 2019 - 11:23am

MANILA, Philippines — Ride-hailing company Angkas on Saturday revealed that its operations are set to continue in 2020, but it will lose a large portion of its workforce due to a decision by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board to limit the number of Angkas bikers on the road next year.

The LTFRB decreased the number of Angkas bikers allowed to operate next year to 10,000 from 27,000, the motorcycle taxi firm said in a statement.

This will mean a harder time for passengers trying to book rides on the service, which many use as an alternative to unreliable mass transportation and more expensive ride-hailing services like Grab.

“Your everyday heroes in traffic will enter this Christmas season not knowing whether they will have money to feed their families next year,” the official statement from Angkas Chief Transport Advocate George Royeca read.

ON PILIPINO STAR NGAYON: ‘May habol ka ba sa habal?’: Kaligtasan ng pasahero sa 2 gulong

“Ngayon, sa halip na kami ay dagdagan, nagpasya ang LTFRB na bawasaan pa ang Angkas bikers mula 27,000 hanggang 10,000 na lamang. That's a compromise to the quality of services you can expect, and A DIRECT BLOW TO OVER 17,000 FILIPINO FAMILIES.”

(Instead of increasing our capacity, the LTFRB decided to decrease our workforce by 17,000 Angkas bikers.)

The LTFRB has yet to issue a statement on its supposed decision.

Meanwhile, Royeca said there is no need to restrict the number of Angkas bikers who were properly trained and followed traffic rules accordingly.

The company appealed to the public to help protect the livelihood of their bikers by promoting the hashtag #SaveAngkas, which is currently trending on Twitter.

