Tributes pour in for 'Komikero' Gerry Alanguilan

MANILA, Philippines — An overwhelming emotional response on social media greeted the passing of accomplished comic book artist Gerry Alanguilan, which was confirmed by multiple sources on Saturday morning.

Fans and fellow artists mourned the passing of Doroteo Gerardo N. Alanguilan Jr., who, in his 51 years, left a legacy with a long body of work that includes his first self-written comic "Wasted".

I was just an unemployed artist and wasnt sure where I'm headed. Then I met one of my idols Gerry Alanguilan @komikero. He accepted me to his group and gave me encouragement.



Thank you Gerry. Our world is a little dimmer without you... — Mico Suayan (@MicoSuayan) December 20, 2019

"Another wonderful person taken from us too soon. An amazingly talented writer and inker, mentor to younger artists, and advocate for global comics, the comics world and Filipino art community lost a friend and hero today," Marvel Comics editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski said in a tweet.

Saddened to learn of the passing of Gerry Alanguilan. Another wonderful person taken from us too soon. An amazingly talented writer and inker, mentor to younger artists, and advocate for global comics, the comics world and Filipino art community lost a friend and hero today. — C.B. Cebulski (@CBCebulski) December 20, 2019

Alanguilan’s creations also include "Timawa", "Lastik-Man", "Crest Hut Butt Shop", "Johnny Balbona", "Humanis Rex!", "Where Bold Stars Go To Die", "Rodski Patotski: Ang Dalagang Baby", and "ELMER".

The latter three were birthed through Alanguinan’s own Komikero Publishing, while "ELMER" was published internationally by indie American comic book publisher Slave Labor Graphics.

He also inked comics for Marvel and DC Comics, working on titles like "X-Men", "Superman: Birthright", "Wolverine", and "Fantastic Four".

"Gerry Alanguilan. You have been a light to many of us in the komiks community. Thank you for everything," graphic designer and illustrator Carlo Vergara, who created “Zsazsa Zaturnnah” posted on Facebook.

Alanguilan’s extensive portfolio, posted on his official website, includes the following works: