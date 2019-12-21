SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
An overwhelming emotional response on social media greeted the passing of accomplished comic book artist Gerry Alanguilan, which was confirmed by multiple sources on Dec. 21, 2019 morning.
Tributes pour in for 'Komikero' Gerry Alanguilan
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - December 21, 2019 - 10:43am

MANILA, Philippines — An overwhelming emotional response on social media greeted the passing of accomplished comic book artist Gerry Alanguilan, which was confirmed by multiple sources on Saturday morning.

Fans and fellow artists mourned the passing of Doroteo Gerardo N. Alanguilan Jr., who, in his 51 years, left a legacy with a long body of work that includes his first self-written comic "Wasted".

"Another wonderful person taken from us too soon. An amazingly talented writer and inker, mentor to younger artists, and advocate for global comics, the comics world and Filipino art community lost a friend and hero today," Marvel Comics editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski said in a tweet.

Alanguilan’s creations also include "Timawa", "Lastik-Man", "Crest Hut Butt Shop", "Johnny Balbona", "Humanis Rex!", "Where Bold Stars Go To Die", "Rodski Patotski: Ang Dalagang Baby", and "ELMER".

The latter three were birthed through Alanguinan’s own Komikero Publishing, while "ELMER" was published internationally by indie American comic book publisher Slave Labor Graphics.

He also inked comics for Marvel and DC Comics, working on titles like "X-Men", "Superman: Birthright", "Wolverine", and "Fantastic Four".

"Gerry Alanguilan. You have been a light to many of us in the komiks community. Thank you for everything," graphic designer and illustrator Carlo Vergara, who created “Zsazsa Zaturnnah” posted on Facebook.

Alanguilan’s extensive portfolio, posted on his official website, includes the following works:

  • Bakokak (publisher, writer, cover inker and colorist), Komikero Publishing, 2017
  • Phoenix: Resurrection #1 (inker), Marvel Comics, 2017
  • Secret Empire (inker), Marvel Comics, 2017
  • Monsters Unleashed #3 (inker), Marvel Comics, 2016
  • Star Wars #16-19 (inker), Marvel Comics, 2016
  • Darth Vader Annual #1 (inker), Marvel Comics, 2016
  • Unforgettable Vacation (writer, artist), Le Monde, 2015
  • Civil War 2 (inker), Marvel Comics, 2015
  • Inhumans Vs. X-men (Inker), Marvel Comics, 2105
  • Crest Hut Butt Shop#4 (Writer, Artist, Publisher), Komikero Comics, 2015
  • Axis (inker), Marvel Comics, 2014
  • Rodski Patotski: Ang Dalagang Baby (Writer, Publisher), Komikero Comics, 2014
  • Avengers (Inker), Marvel Comics, 2013
  • WASTED: 2013 Edition (Writer, Artist), Komikero Publishing
  • Indestructible Hulk #1-5(Inker), Marvel Comics, 2012-2013
  • AVX VS #5 (Inker), Marvel Comics, 2012
  • Darna Lives! (Writer) webcomic, 2012
  • Supercrooks (Inker) 2011-2012
  • Fantastic Four #600 (Inker), Marvel Comics, 2011
  • SUPERIOR (Inker), Marvel Comics/ICON, 2010-2011
  • Ultimate Avengers Vs. New Ultimates: Death of Spiderman, Marvel Comics, 2011
  • ELMER (Writer, Artist) SLG Publishing, November 2010
  • ELMER, French Edition (Writer, Artist), Editions Ca Et La, November 2010
  • Umlauts and Atom Bombs, Komikero Publishing, 2010
  • Ultimate Comics Avengers (Inker), Marvel Comics, 2009-2010
  • ELMER (Writer, Artist, Publisher), Komikero Publishing, 2006-2009
  • Where Bold Stars Go To Die (Writer, Publisher), Komikero Publishing, 2009
  • Komikero Comics Anthology (Writer, Artist), Komikero Publishing/Jonas Diego Inc., 2009
  • The Life and Art of Francisco V. Coching (Essay, Consultant), Vibal Publishing, 2009
  • The First One Hundred Years of Philippine Comics and Cartoons (Consultant), Yonzon Associates, 2009
  • Franscisco V. Coching’s EL INDIO (Digital Restorer), Vibal Publishing, 2009
  • SIM (Writer, Artist), Underpass, Summit Publishing, 2009
  • TIMAWA (Writer, Artist), The Buzz Magasin, ABS-CBN publishing, 2007-2009
  • Love Hurts (Writer, Artist), Liquid City, Image Comics, 2008
  • Ninoy Aquino Illustration, (Artist), Ninoy: Art and Essays collected by Jiggy Aquino-Cruz, 2008
  • Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Black Cat” (Artist), Graphic Classics, 2008
  • San Dig, 1944, Croatian Translation (Writer, Artist), Q Magazine, 2007
  • Humanis Rex! (Writer, Artist), Fudge Magazine, 2005-2007
  • Crest Hut Butt Shop, (Self published), 1997-2007
  • Rafael Sabatini’s “Plague of Ghosts” (Artist) Graphic Classics, 2006
  • Silent Dragon (Inker), Wildstorm/DC Comics, 2006
  • Will Eisner Illustration (Artist) Comic Book Artist Magazine, 2006
  • Batman/Danger Girl (Inker), Wildstorm/DC Comics, 2005
  • San Pablo, 1978 (Writer, Artist), Siglo: Passion, Nautilus Comics, 2005
  • Johnny Balbona (Writer, Artist), Mango Comics, 2004-2005
  • O. Henry’s “The Furnished Room” (Artist), Graphic Classics, 2005
  • Bram Stoker’s “The Judges House” (Artist), Graphic Classics, 2004
  • Lastikman (Writer), Mango Comics, 2004
  • Last Meow (Writer, Artist), Prophecy Anthology, 2004
  • San Dig, 1944 (Writer, Artist), Siglo: Freedom, Nautilus Comics, 2003
  • Superman: Birthright (Inker), DC Comics, 2003-2004
  • Superman Illustration (Inker), DC Comics, Adventures of Superman #600, 2002
  • High Roads (Inker) Wildstorm/DC Comics, 2002
  • WASTED Final Edition (Writer, Artist), Pulp Magazine, 2004
  • Jack London Illustration (Artist), Graphic Classics, 2002
  • HP Lovecraft Illustration (Artist), Graphic Classics, 2002
  • Ochlocrat (Artist), Conspiracy Comics, 2002
  • New X-men Annual 2001 (Inker), Marvel Comics, 2001
  • Fantastic Four Annual 2001 (Inker), Marvel Comics, 2001
  • Taxman (Cover Artist), Conspiracy Comics, 2001
  • Tales of the Big City (Writer, Artist) Pulp Magazine, 2000
  • WASTED Serialized (Writer, Artist), Pulp Magazine, 2000
  • X-Force (Inker), Marvel Comics, 1999-2000
  • Wolverine (Inker), Marvel Comics, 1997-1998
  • WASTED Collected (Writer, Artist), Alamat Comics, 1998
  • The Dead Heart Stories: The Promise (Writer, Artist), Mirror Magazine, 1997
  • The Dead Heart Stories: Blood Brothers (Writer, Publisher) Deranged Comics, 1997
  • Wildstorm Presents (Inker), Wildstorm/Image, 1997
  • Heroes Reborn: Iron Man (Inker), Marvel Comics, 1996
  • Hazard (Inker), Wildstorm/Image, 1996
  • The Dead Heart Stories: July 16 (Writer, Artist, Publisher), Deranged Comics, 1996
  • Grifter(Inker), Wildstorm/Image, 1996
  • Wetworks (Inker), Wildstorm/Image, 1996
  • Wetworks Trading Cards (Inker), Wildstorm/Image, 1996
  • WASTED, (Writer, Artist, Publisher), Deranged Comics, 1994-1996
  • Aster: The Last Celestial Knight (Inker, Illustrator), Entity Comics, 1995
  • Harriers (Inker), Entity Comics, 1995
  • Alien (Writer, Artist), Terror Komiks, Mass Media, 1992
  • Hiwaga ng Buddha (Artist), Terror Komiks, Mass Media, 1992
  • Ang Bahay ni Mang Karding (Writer, Artist), UZI Magazine, Mass Media, 1992
  • Dracula’s Wives (Writer, Artist), UZI Magazine, Mass Media, 1992
  • Props (Artist), Terror Komiks, Mass Media, 1992
     

