In this handout photo taken on Dec. 19, 2019 and released by the Supreme Court - Public Information Office (SC-PIO), a group of the accused in the Maguindanao massacre are escorted to the trial venue, inside a prison facility in Manila.
Handout/Supreme Court PIO/AFP
PNP reviewing status of cops acquitted in Ampatuan massacre case
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - December 20, 2019 - 3:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — The status of the police officers who were acquitted of 57 counts of murder in the Ampatuan massacre case are being reviewed, the Philippine National Police said Monday.

Forty-three people—including 19 PNP personnel—were found guilty Thursday as principals or accessories to the 57 counts of murder led by Andal Ampatuan Jr. and his brother Zaldy Ampatuan.

A total of 55 suspects were acquitted after Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes found reasonable doubt in their liabilities. Of the figure, 36 were cops—17 of whom were placed on automatic leave of absence without pay while under detention.

Under PNP’s rules and regulations, PNP personnel acquitted of charges are allowed to return to duty.

“Now that they are set free by virtue of their acquittal, we are now conducting study of their status and individual case folders to prepare our recommendation should anyone of them apply for restoration to full duty status,” Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, said.

Banac stressed those who were acquitted will not be automatically reinstated to the police force.

“Their acquittal does not necessarily translate to reinstatement to police service,” he said.

The PNP spokesperson added: “Those earlier dismissed from the service but were eventually acquitted of the crime require a different set of procedures to be reinstated in the service.”

He said it is up to the cops to decide if they want to return to police service.

Families’ fear

PNP said the families who are more fearful after the acquittal of 55 suspects will be given “special attention.”

“[PNP officer-in-charge Archie] Gamboa ordered the local PNP to provide assistance and coordinate with the victims’ family to arrange the security measures,” Banac said.

He added the victims’ kin may apply for personal security detail through Police Security and Protection Group if the threat is validated.

The families also said their lives will be at risk so long as the 80 suspects who have evaded arrest remain free.

“[The feeling] was mixed because 80 persons are still at large and those who were acquitted were PNP personnel. So there’s the fear that they will do something bad,” Caren Araneta, widow of radioman Henry Araneta, said.

