Moro National Liberation Front Chairperson Nur Misuari appears in this Sept. 18, 2016 photo after a Norwegian hostage was turned over by ransom-seeking Abu Sayyaf extremists in Indanan township on Jolo island.
AP/Nickee Butlangan, File
Misuari vows to help government in anti-terrorism efforts
Roel Pareño (Philstar.com) - December 14, 2019 - 6:02pm

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) chair Nur Misuari promised President Rodrigo Duterte he will help the government in their efforts to wipe out terror groups in Mindanao, particularly in Sulu where the Abu Sayyaf group is actively operating.

In a statement issued by the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPP), Misuari gave his assurance during a meeting with presidential adviser on the peace process Carlito Galvez Jr. Friday night in Davao City.

“There is no place for them to go…We can assure the president that the MNLF will fully support the resolution of this problem. Try us on how effective we are,” Misuari said.

Misuari, who was facing rebellion charges in connection with 2013 Zamboanga siege, is out on bail and has been tapped by the Duterte administration to help work on the peace process.

Misuari have been sought before to help free kidnapped victims brought in Sulu.

Many of the followers of Misuari were even killed in a failed attempt to rescue former captive Jordanian journalist Baker Atyani. This was even confirmed by Atyani in a television show based in Manila Friday night.

Galvez said the military, police and MNLF forces on the ground can establish a close coordination efforts through the Peace Coordinating Committee to run after the terror groups.

“There will be security coordination with MNLF forces to persuade the Abu Sayyaf members to return to the mainstream society and to eradicate the problem of terrorism and kidnapping incidents, particularly in Sulu,” he said.

The military was given until the end of this this year to crush the Abu Sayyaf group to prevent foreign terrorists from establishing a caliphate in southern Philippines.

