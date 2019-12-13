New Ombudsman guidelines delay release of Duterte's SALN — PCOO

MANILA, Philippines
The Office of the Ombudsman has yet to release the revised guidelines on public access to SALN of government officials.
The Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) noted that all requests for copies of SALNs of government officials need approval from Ombudsman Samuel Martires.
"We appreciate that the Office of the Ombudsman will soon come up with the revised guidelines on public access to SALN," PCOO Assistant Secretary Kris Ablan said in a letter to
This was in response to an article by the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism titled "Duterte's secret SALN: The lie of his FOI".
The PCIJ report noted that Duterte has not yet released his SALN for 2018, becoming the first president in the last 30 years that did not release his or her SALN.
Ablan, however, pointed out that there are procedures to follow in releasing the president's SALN.
"
The PCOO also noted that the SALN is an important document under Executive Order 2 or the Freedom of Information EO.
Under Section 17 of the 1987 Constitution, "A public officer or employee shall, upon
This covers the president, vice president, members of the Cabinet, the Congress, Supreme Court, constitutional commissions and other constitutional offices and officers of the military with general or flag rank,
Ablan noted that under Ombudsman memorandum circular 3 series of 2012 and Civil Service Commission Resolution 1500088, the SALN of the president should
The PCOO official reiterated that request for the document must
"This is a call to our Honorable legislators to heed the people's clamor for a landmark legislation which would unify the rules on the right of access t
In the report, PCIJ executive director Malou Mangahas said multiple separate requests of the PCIJ and the Right to Know, Right Now! Coalition for Duterte's 2018 SALN "have
"Invariably, all such requests filed in a series from June to November 2019
The PCIJ also noted that neither of the offices have explained why there was a need for new guidelines when past Ombudsmen had already issued guidelines for
"The spirit and letter of Duterte’s own Executive Order No. 2 that
