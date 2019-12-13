SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this Dec. 10, 2019 photo, President Rodrigo Duterte witnesses the program proper during the Thanksgiving party for the beneficiaries of the killed-in-action soldiers and killed-in-police operation personnel under the Comprehensive Social Benefits Program at the Malacañan Palace.
Presidential Photo/Alfred Frias
New Ombudsman guidelines delay release of Duterte's SALN — PCOO
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - December 13, 2019 - 2:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has not yet released his Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) for 2018 due to pending guidelines on public access to the document.

The Office of the Ombudsman has yet to release the revised guidelines on public access to SALN of government officials.

The Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) noted that all requests for copies of SALNs of government officials need approval from Ombudsman Samuel Martires.

"We appreciate that the Office of the Ombudsman will soon come up with the revised guidelines on public access to SALN," PCOO Assistant Secretary Kris Ablan said in a letter to Philstar.com.

This was in response to an article by the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism titled "Duterte's secret SALN: The lie of his FOI".

The PCIJ report noted that Duterte has not yet released his SALN for 2018, becoming the first president in the last 30 years that did not release his or her SALN.

Ablan, however, pointed out that there are procedures to follow in releasing the president's SALN.

"Inasmuch as we want to take things expeditiously, there are procedures that we have to follow and be mindful of," Ablan said.

The PCOO also noted that the SALN is an important document under Executive Order 2 or the Freedom of Information EO.

Under Section 17 of the 1987 Constitution, "A public officer or employee shall, upon assumption of office and as often thereafter as may be required by law, submit a declaration under oath of his assets, liabilities and net worth."

This covers the president, vice president, members of the Cabinet, the Congress, Supreme Court, constitutional commissions and other constitutional offices and officers of the military with general or flag rank, in accordance with the law.

Ablan noted that under Ombudsman memorandum circular 3 series of 2012 and Civil Service Commission Resolution 1500088, the SALN of the president should be submitted, kept and stored with the Office of the Ombudsman.

The PCOO official reiterated that request for the document must be made with the Ombudsman.

"This is a call to our Honorable legislators to heed the people's clamor for a landmark legislation which would unify the rules on the right of access to government information. And with this legislation, definitely it will take precedence over other existing transparency and accountability laws," Ablan said.

In the report, PCIJ executive director Malou Mangahas said multiple separate requests of the PCIJ and the Right to Know, Right Now! Coalition for Duterte's 2018 SALN "have been tossed back and forth" between the Office of the Executive Secretary and the Office of the Ombudsman.

"Invariably, all such requests filed in a series from June to November 2019 were denied because of an identical reason: The Ombudsman has yet to finalize its new guidelines on the release of the SALNs of the President and other senior officials," the PCIJ report read.

The PCIJ also noted that neither of the offices have explained why there was a need for new guidelines when past Ombudsmen had already issued guidelines for procedures of getting copies of SALNs.

"The spirit and letter of Duterte’s own Executive Order No. 2 that operationalized Freedom of Information in the entire executive branch also requires the full public disclosure of, among other public documents, the SALN of all executive officials -- himself included," the PCIJ said.

KRIS ABLAN PHILIPPINE CENTER FOR INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISM PRESIDENTIAL COMMUNICATIONS OPERATIONS OFFICE RODRIGO DUTERTE SALN STATEMENT OF ASSETS LIABILITIES AND NET WORTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Here's why the Philippines is importing galunggong and why it matters
By Ratziel San Juan | 21 hours ago
Is the bulk import of galunggong and other fish indeed necessary? Here’s what we found.
Headlines
fb tw
No ‘crony’ takeover of water firms – Palace
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
President Duterte’s pressuring the country’s top water distributors is meant to protect the interests of the people...
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte to veto unconstitutional budget provisions
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 16 hours ago
Whatever would be deemed unconstitutional in the 2020 national budget will surely end up vetoed by President Duterte, Malacañang...
Headlines
fb tw
US Senate panel backs calls to free De Lima
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 16 hours ago
A panel of the US Senate has unanimously approved a bipartisan resolution calling on the Philippine government to release...
Headlines
fb tw
House eyeing Cha-cha approval next month
By Jess Diaz | 16 hours ago
The House of Representatives is eyeing the plenary approval of Charter change proposals next month.
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
16 hours ago
‘They’ is Word of the Year
By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
“They” – a rather basic and unassuming term that has been used for centuries – has been named as the...
Headlines
fb tw
16 hours ago
Revival of peace talks to be announced
By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
President Duterte is set to make the announcement on the formal resumption of peace talks with the Communist Party of the...
Headlines
fb tw
16 hours ago
Ombudsman launches data-sharing platform vs corruption
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 16 hours ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has launched a platfrom for government agencies, the academe and other stakeholders to share information,...
Headlines
fb tw
16 hours ago
Palace lauds Pinoy athletes for topping 30th SEAG
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
Malacañang lauded Filipino athletes for propelling the Philippines to the overall championship of the 30th Southeast...
Headlines
fb tw
16 hours ago
Pinoys proud of athletes winning in international competitions
By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
Almost all Filipinos feel proud when the country does well in international sporting events, according to the third quarter...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with