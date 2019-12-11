SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Fossil fuels, when burned, release carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases, making them major contributors to global warming.
Pexels via Pixabay
Group urges banks to stop funding coal power
(Philstar.com) - December 11, 2019 - 7:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — A clean energy group called on financial institutions to stop fuelling the dominance and expansion of coal globally as countries from across the world face catastrophic effects of severe weather made worse by climate change.

Center for Energy, Ecology and Development made the call Wednesday, days after a report published by environmental groups found global banks have channelled $745 billion over the past three years into companies planning new coal power plants.

The top three lenders on the Global Coal Exit List are the Japanese banks Mizuho, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. These are followed by United States’ Citigroup and France’s BNP Paribas.

The report identified 13 banks in the Philippines responsible for lending or underwriting $6.3 million to coal developers from 2017 to 2019, according to CEED. Of these financial institutions, two banks account for 54.67% of financial support to the country’s coal expansion.

'Find ways for a clean energy future'

"BDO and BPI should be embarrassed for their contribution to the worsening climate impacts that are experienced by the same Filipinos they claim to serve, the same customers who enter the doors of their banks daily to entrust them with their hard-earned money," Gerry Arances, CEED executive director, said.

Arances urged BDO and BPI to find ways to make a clean energy future attainable.

"If these institutions create policies that restrict coal financing and channel funds instead to clean, renewable energy technologies, it would mean billions of funds allotted for climate justice and action. In this sense, the Paris Agreement’s ambitions could be within our reach," he said.

The 2015 Paris Agreement enjoins nations to work to cap global warming to 1.5 Celsius above pre-industrial temperatures.

The United Nations-backed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change concluded in its 2018 report that global carbon dioxide emission must drop 45% by 2030 and reach “net zero” by 2050 to cap temperature rise at 1.5 Celsius.

Heavy reliance on coal

A report by environmental group Greenpeace found that coal remains the country’s dominant energy source with a 52.05% share in gross power generation by source in gigawatt hours despite the country’s commitment to move away from fossil fuels.

The share of renewable energy sources, meanwhile, was at 22.27% as of December 2018.

Coal proposals also dominate the list of proposed committed projects with 80% share in the total installed capacity.

CEED said the Philippines is looking at 12,014 MW of additional coal capacity—a 140% increase in the national coal installed capacity of 8,594 MW.

“It would mean more communities suffering with threats to their health and livelihood, more biodiversity lost, and more expensive electricity for Filipino consumers,” Arances said.

Global temperatures have increased 1 degree celsius above pre-industrial levels. The Philippines committed to a conditional target of 70% emissions reduction below business-as-usual-levels. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

CLEAN ENERGY CLIMATE CHANGE FOSSIL FUEL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte’s secret SALN: The lie of his FOI
By Malou Mangahas | 4 hours ago
To this day, eight months after the April 30 deadline for the filing of his Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth...
Headlines
fb tw
Noynoy Aquino lands in hospital
By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
Amid speculations about his health, former president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III was admitted to the Makati Medical...
Headlines
fb tw
U2's Bono has no plans to meet Duterte, says there must be 'no compromise' on human rights
11 hours ago
The rock icon and member of Amnesty International, a critic of President Duterte's drug war, said human rights are "crit...
Headlines
fb tw
Black Eyed Peas to sing praise for SEAG athletes
By Ricky Lo | 19 hours ago
The 10 songs that rap band Black Eyed Peas will be performing at the closing ceremony of the 30th Southeast Asian Games at...
Headlines
fb tw
Tourism industry worked to solve SEA Games glitches — Puyat
7 hours ago
The tourism chief said there are always glitches in any event but the government worked with the private sector to solve...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
2 hours ago
Karapatan officer claims getting death threats on International Human Rights Day
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
“He was asking where I live and said all the worst possible things that he/they will do to me.”
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
Facebook firm on message encryption despite pressure
By Agence France-Presse | 2 hours ago
"This proves that commercial aviation in all-electric form can work," said Roei Ganzarski, chief executive of Seattle-based...
Headlines
fb tw
3 hours ago
Villar told on galunggong comment: Of course we eat vegetables too
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
Amihan national chairperson Zenaida Soriano said that Villar’s suggestion is blind to social realities like high prices...
Headlines
fb tw
4 hours ago
'Pork is here to stay': Lacson claims last-minute insertions in 2020 budget
4 hours ago
The senator pointed out that the bicameral report contains lump sums and vaguely described projects.
Headlines
fb tw
4 hours ago
Duterte, state agents behind 69 cases of attacks vs journalists — press groups
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
The Freedom for Media, Freedom For All network documented 154 incidents of attacks and threats against news media from June...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with