'No one should feel threatened': Robredo to release 'drug war' report next week

MANILA, Philippines — No one should feel threatened by the report on the government's campaign against illegal drugs that Vice President Leni Robredo is expected to release next week, she said.

The vice president confirmed that she will release her report on Monday.

"Walang dapat matakot. Medyo nakakatawa nga na parang 'yung anticipation nananakot ako. Wala naman tayong tinatakot," Robredo told reporters.

( No one should be scared . It's kind of funny that the anticipation is that I'm threatening them. We are not threatening anyone,.)

The report will include the gaps that Robredo found in the "drug war" and her recommendations to improve the campaign.

"'Yung sa atin lang, mas rekomendasyon para ipakita ko naman na hindi ko sinayang 'yung 18 days na binigay sa akin. Nakita n'yo naman kung papaano ako nagtrabaho," Robredo said.

(These are more like recommendations to show that I did not waste the 18 days given to me. You saw how I worked.)

Robredo met with several government agencies and foreign entities during her stint as co-chair of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD).

President Rodrigo Duterte fired Robredo from the ICAD less than a month after her designation, saying he could not trust the vice president with classified information.

Robredo, however, said she would continue her work against the country's drug problem despite being dismissed as ICAD co-chair.

“ Makakaasa kayo, kahit tinanggalan ako ng posisyon , hinding - hindi nila kayang tanggalin ang aking determinasyon itigil ang patayan , panagutin ang kailangang managot , at ipanalo ang kampanya laban sa iligal na droga ,” she said in November.