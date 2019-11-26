PNP says Robredo made no missteps during anti-drug czar stint contrary to Palace claim

MANILA, Philippines — Contrary to Malacañang 's pronouncements, the Philippine National Police did not see any "missteps" in Vice President Leni Robredo's three-week stint as anti-drug czar.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo earlier said the vice president committed missteps since being designated as co-chairperson of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs.

Malacañang claimed that Robredo "wasted the opportunity" to help improve the government's campaign against illegal drugs.

PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, however, said the police did not notice the missteps, further noting that Robredo is capable and competent.

"During her stay as co-chair of ICAD we have not really noticed any report or missteps but in the continuing discussion , of course, there is that exchange of ideas and insofar as discussion on higher level, the PNP is not really involved anymore," Banac said in a telephone interview with ANC's "Early Edition " Tuesday.

Asked if the police had any reservation on Robredo's capabilities as ICAD co-chair, Banac said their only concern was her supposed participation in actual drug operations.

Banac said the police suggested that Robredo stay at the command center to monitor the drug operations to put her away from harm.

The PNP is also thankful for the vice president's ideas during her three-week stint as anti-drug czar.

"We were able to gain a lot of ideas from her especially her advocacy and her desire for community-based rehabilitation of drug users and , of course, her desire for a more transparent campaign against illegal drugs," Banac said.

Hours after the announcement that she had been fired as ICAD co-chair, Robredo said she will release a report to the public that includes her findings and recommendations on the drug war.

"Makakaasa kayo, kahit tinanggalan ako ng posisyon, hinding-hindi nila kayang tanggalin ang aking determinasyon itigil ang patayan, panagutin ang kailangang managot, at ipanalo ang kampanya laban sa iligal na droga," Robredo said Monday.

"Kung sa tingin nilang matatapos ito dito, hindi nila ako kilala. Nagsisimula pa lamang ako."