EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Vice President Leni Robredo meets with officials involved in drug rehabilitation efforts in the Bicol Region during her visit to the Camarines Sur Treatment and Rehabilitation Center in San Fernando, Camarines Sur, on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
OVP/Charlie Villegas
PNP says Robredo made no missteps during anti-drug czar stint contrary to Palace claim
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - November 26, 2019 - 11:20am

MANILA, Philippines — Contrary to Malacañang's pronouncements, the Philippine National Police did not see any "missteps" in Vice President Leni Robredo's three-week stint as anti-drug czar.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo earlier said the vice president committed missteps since being designated as co-chairperson of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs.

Malacañang claimed that Robredo "wasted the opportunity" to help improve the government's campaign against illegal drugs.

PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, however, said the police did not notice the missteps, further noting that Robredo is capable and competent.

"During her stay as co-chair of ICAD we have not really noticed any report or missteps but in the continuing discussion, of course, there is that exchange of ideas and insofar as discussion on higher level, the PNP is not really involved anymore," Banac said in a telephone interview with ANC's "Early Edition" Tuesday.

Asked if the police had any reservation on Robredo's capabilities as ICAD co-chair, Banac said their only concern was her supposed participation in actual drug operations.

Banac said the police suggested that Robredo stay at the command center to monitor the drug operations to put her away from harm.

The PNP is also thankful for the vice president's ideas during her three-week stint as anti-drug czar.

"We were able to gain a lot of ideas from her especially her advocacy and her desire for community-based rehabilitation of drug users and, of course, her desire for a more transparent campaign against illegal drugs," Banac said.

Hours after the announcement that she had been fired as ICAD co-chair, Robredo said she will release a report to the public that includes her findings and recommendations on the drug war.

"Makakaasa kayo, kahit tinanggalan ako ng posisyon, hinding-hindi nila kayang tanggalin ang aking determinasyon itigil ang patayan, panagutin ang kailangang managot, at ipanalo ang kampanya laban sa iligal na droga," Robredo said Monday.

"Kung sa tingin nilang matatapos ito dito, hindi nila ako kilala. Nagsisimula pa lamang ako."

(You can expect that even though I was stripped of my rank, they cannot take away my determination. My determination to end the killings, bring to justice those who need to answer for their doings, and win the campaign against illegal drugs. If they think this ends here, then they do not know me. I am only getting started.) 

BERNARD BANAC LENI ROBREDO PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE WAR ON DRUGS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
She was found wanting – Palace
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Tinimbang siya pero kinulang: she was weighed but found wanting.
Headlines
fb tw
Pension terminated for 18,000 PC personnel retired as PNP
By Jaime Laude | 1 day ago
The Department of Budget and Management has terminated the payment of pension for more than 18,000 former members of the...
Headlines
fb tw
Apology not enough for SEAG blunders — Go
By Paolo Romero | 12 hours ago
Instead of apologizing, organizers of the Southeast Asian Games should “wake up” and work together to correct...
Headlines
fb tw
Vape crackdown: 243 users nabbed, 72 stores shut down
By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
Hundreds of persons have been apprehended and dozens of vape stores shuttered by police since President Duterte declared a...
Headlines
fb tw
US to rev up sea, air operations in SCS
By Jaime Laude | 1 day ago
The United States military intends to further increase sea and air activities over the disputed South China Sea in keeping...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
12 hours ago
Girl from Basilan is 8th polio case
By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
A nine-year-old girl from Basilan became the eighth confirmed case of polio in the country, Health Secretary Francisco Duque...
Headlines
fb tw
15 hours ago
CHR: Ensuring a safe environment for women is everyone's duty
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 15 hours ago
In a statement on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, CHR spokesperson Jacqueline De Guia...
Headlines
fb tw
16 hours ago
Probe into Australian bank finds potential payments for child exploitation in Philippines
16 hours ago
Australian banking giant Westpac, currently at the center of an international money laundering case, was found to be directing...
Headlines
fb tw
17 hours ago
Philippines-South Korea sign 4 agreements during Duterte visit
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
The Philippines and South Korea have signed four agreements and a joint statement on a proposed free trade deal to further...
Headlines
fb tw
18 hours ago
Prosecutors want Zaldy Ampatuan in jail to prevent escape as ruling nears
By Kristine Joy Patag | 18 hours ago
“The prosecution panel, therefore, is of the view that accused Zaldy Ampatuan would do any last ditch move towards his...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with