Duterte orders filing of 'economic sabotage' charges vs water firms

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the filing of criminal, civil and administrative charges against all those involved in the government's agreements with Manila Water and Maynilad.
The directive came days after a Singapore-based arbitration panel ordered the Philippine government to pay Ayala-led Manila Water P7.4 billion for losses it suffered from non-implementation of water hikes from June 2015 to November 2019.
Citing the constitution, presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo stressed that the state own all natural resources of the Philippines, including water.
"It is indisputable that water
According to Panelo, a review of the government's agreements with the water concessionaires showed that the deals were contrary to public policy and public interest,
Duterte directed the filing of economic sabotage charges against the owners and legal counsels of the water concessionaires,
"It is
The president also vowed to go after officials who backed the contracts with the water concessionaires, which he called "
Duterte has also ordered the Department of Justice and the Office of the Solicitor General to draft new water concession agreements. — Patricia Lourdes Viray
- Latest
- Trending