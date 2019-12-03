SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
President Rodrigo Duterte is welcomed by Philippine Air Forces officials during his visit at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City on June 15, 2017.
Palace/Released
Duterte restricts assignment of military, police details to civilians
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - December 3, 2019 - 4:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has imposed restrictions on the detailing of security personnel to civilian offices and private individuals to maximize the use of the military and the police forces.

The updated guidelines on the assigning of military and police personnel to civilians are contained in Executive Order 98 signed by the president last Nov. 29.

"There is a need to rationalize and update the rules governing the detail of both the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the PNP (Philippine National Police) to persons authorized to be given assistance and/or protection, to maximize the utilization of the military and PNP, and enable them to better perform their respective mandates," the order read.

The order repealed EO 41 issued in 1966, which provided rules on the detail of soldiers to civilian offices and officials as aides-de-camp and military assistants and EO 207 signed in 2016, which increased the number of soldiers and policemen detailed to former presidents and their spouse or widow.

Under EO 98, the officials entitled to military aides-de-camp are the president, the vice president, visiting foreign military or civilian dignitaries, the defense secretary, and other officials as may be determined and approved by the defense secretary.

An aide-de-camp is a commissioned military officer selected to provide general assistance to entitled officials and dignitaries.

Officials who are entitled to military assistants are the president, vice president, Senate president, House speaker, executive secretary, the chairs of the Senate and House defense committees, national security adviser, director-general of the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, and other officials as may be determined and approved by the defense secretary.

Military assistants are commissioned military officers detailed to a civilian office or official to render professional or technical advice and assistance on military matters.

The president shall also have military administrative assistants or non-commissioned officers detailed to render administrative assistance to military officers. Other officials who are entitled to aides-de-camp and military assistants may also be given military administrative assistants subject to the approval of the defense secretary.

No military personnel shall be detailed to other government officials other than those enumerated in the order.

The assignment of security personnel to private individuals has to be approved by the president.

"No military personnel shall be detailed or assigned to a private individual unless such detail or assignment is approved by the President, upon the recommendation of the DND (Department of National Defense) Secretary," the order read.

The PNP will provide security details to government officials and entitled persons in accordance with existing guidelines and procedures that may be amended or supplemented from time to time, subject to the approval of the interior department.

Duterte also limited the number of military personnel assigned to former presidents.

Under EO 98, former presidents shall be entitled to military assistants, military administrative assistants and protective security but the number of personnel should not exceed 12. The spouse or widow of former presidents or their identified next of kin shall be entitled to military administrative assistants and protective security but the number of personnel to be assigned should not be more than six.

Soldiers and policemen will be assigned to civilian offices or individuals for a year unless earlier terminated to prevent disturbing their career growth. For exceptional and highly justifiable reasons, such detail may be extended to a maximum period of three years.

The updated rules on assigning security personnel to civilians do not apply to the detail of military personnel to Philippine diplomatic missions abroad and those under the Presidential Security Group.

ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE Updates: Typhoon Tisoy
By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
Here are the latest on the track and other updates about Typhoon Tisoy.
Headlines
fb tw
Walang pasok: Class suspensions for December 3
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
Several LGUs suspended classes for December 3 in anticipation of the landfall of Typhoon Tisoy.
Headlines
fb tw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for December 4
By Rosette Adel | 3 hours ago
Several classes remain suspended on Wednesday, December 4 due to Typhoon “Tisoy.”
Headlines
fb tw
Wanted: PNP chief who will kill all drug lords
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
President Duterte wants a “better deal” in choosing the next Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, saying the...
Headlines
fb tw
Bringing heavy rains and violent winds, Typhoon Tisoy tears through southern Luzon
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
The typhoon earlier weakened after hitting land over Sorsogon province but it was still “powerful,” PAGASA s...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
2 hours ago
'Manila' for SEA Games opening not meant to exclude anyone — Floy Quintos
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"There's nothing political or exclusionist about it. We just really needed a song everyone could sing. That was the whole...
Headlines
fb tw
4 hours ago
Duterte: I'll stop riding motorcycles when I'm dead
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
Despite a history of health problems attributed to motorcycle crashes, President Rodrigo Duterte said he will never stop...
Headlines
fb tw
4 hours ago
De Lima files bill empowering disability council on int'l day of PWDs
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"Malinaw sa akin: Hindi awa ang kailangan nila, kundi ang malalim na pag-unawa sa kanilang sitwasyon," De Lima said.
Headlines
fb tw
4 hours ago
Slightly weaker 'Tisoy' en route to Mindoro provinces
4 hours ago
“It slightly weakened but it is still strong,” weather specialist Benison Estareja said in Filipino.
Headlines
fb tw
5 hours ago
Ex-envoy to ASEAN is China's new ambassador to Philippines
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 5 hours ago
Beijing's former ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Huang Xilian will be replacing Zhao Jianhua as Chinese...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with