Signal No. 3 up in Bicol areas as Tisoy maintains strength

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA
At 7 a.m., the typhoon
TCWS are up in the following areas:
TCWS No. 3 (121 to 170 kph winds prevailing or expected in 18 hours)
Albay
Eastern portion of Camarines Sur
Baao
Bato
Buhi
Caramoan
Garchitorena
Goa
Iriga City
Lagonoy
Nabua
Ocampo
Presentacion
Sagñay
San Jose
Siruma
Tigaon
Tinambac
Catanduanes
Northern portion of Sorsogon
Barcelona
Casiguran
Castilla
Donsol
Gubat
Juban
Magallanes
Pilar
Prieto Diaz
Sorsogon City
TCWS No. 2 (61 to 120 kph winds prevailing or expected in 24 hours)
Southern Aurora (Dingalan)
Batangas
Biliran
Bulacan
Camarines Norte
Rest of Camarines Sur
Cavite
Laguna
Marinduque
Masbate including Tico and
Metro Manila
Occidental Mindoro
Oriental Mindoro
Quezon including Polillo Islands
Rizal
Romblon
Samar
Eastern Samar
Northern Samar
Rest of Sorsogon
TCWS No. 1 (30 to 60 kph winds prevailing or expected in 36 hours)
Southern Isabela
Palanan
San Mariano
San Guillermo
Benito
Soliven
Naguilian
Reina Mercedes
Luna
Aurora
Cabatuan
San Mateo
Cauayan City
Alicia
Angadanan
Ramon
San Isidro
Echague
Cordon
Santiago City
Jones
San Agustin
Mountain Province
Ifugao
Benguet
Nueva Vizcaya
Ilocos Sur
La Union
Pangasinan
Quirino
Rest of Aurora
Nueva Ecija
Tarlac
Pampanga
Zambales
Bataan
Calamian Islands
Capiz
Antique
Iloilo
Guimaras
Northern portion of Negros Occidental
Bacolod City
Bago City
Cadiz City
Calatrava
Enrique B. Magalona
Escalante City
La Carlota City
Manapla
Murcia
Pulupandan
Salvador Benedicto
San Carlos City
San Enrique
Silay City
Talisay City
Toboso
Valladolid
Northern Cebu
Daanbantayan
Bantayan
Madridejos
Santa Fe
Medellin
Bogo City
San Remigio
Tabogon
Tabuelan
Borbon
Sogod
Catmon
Metro Cebu
Balamban
Toledo City
Aloguinsan
Naga City
Talisay City
Cordova
Minglanilla
Lapu-Lapu City
Mandaue City
Cebu City
Consolacion
Liloan
Compostela
Leyte
Southern Leyte
Dinagat Islands
The typhoon will bring occasional rains over Bicol, Samar provinces and Biliran. Northern Cebu, northern Negros Island, Dinagat Islands,
Residents in these areas, especially those living in areas prone to flooding and rain-induced landslides,
PAGASA also raised Storm Surge Warning No. 2 in coastal areas in Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes and Samar as storm surge may rise from one to three meters.
Areas not under any TCWS in northern Luzon may still experience gusty conditions
Forecast positions
- 24 hours (Tuesday morning):
In the vicinity ofLibmanan, Camarines Sur
- 48 hours (Wednesday morning): 185 km west of Subic, Zambales
- 72 hours (Thursday morning): 540 km west of Iba, Zambales
- 96 hours (Friday morning): 140 km north northwest of Kalayaan, Palawan (outside PAR)
- Latest
- Trending