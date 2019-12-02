Signal No. 3 up in Bicol areas as Tisoy maintains strength

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 over several areas in Bicol as Typhoon Tisoy (international name Kammuri ) maintains its strength.

At 7 a.m., the typhoon was located 275 km east of Virac, Catanduanes with maximum sustained winds of 150 kph and gusts of up to 185 kph. It is moving west at 20 kph.

Tisoy is forecast to make landfall over Catanduanes, Albay or Sorsogon between Monday night and Tuesday early morning, PAGASA said.

TCWS are up in the following areas:

TCWS No. 3 (121 to 170 kph winds prevailing or expected in 18 hours)

Albay

Eastern portion of Camarines Sur

Baao

Bato

Buhi

Caramoan

Garchitorena

Goa

Iriga City

Lagonoy

Nabua

Ocampo

Presentacion

Sagñay

San Jose

Siruma

Tigaon

Tinambac

Catanduanes

Northern portion of Sorsogon

Barcelona

Casiguran

Castilla

Donsol

Gubat

Juban

Magallanes

Pilar

Prieto Diaz

Sorsogon City



TCWS No. 2 (61 to 120 kph winds prevailing or expected in 24 hours)

Southern Aurora (Dingalan)

Batangas

Biliran

Bulacan

Camarines Norte

Rest of Camarines Sur

Cavite

Laguna

Marinduque

Masbate including Tico and Burias Islands

Metro Manila

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Quezon including Polillo Islands

Rizal

Romblon

Samar

Eastern Samar

Northern Samar

Rest of Sorsogon

TCWS No. 1 (30 to 60 kph winds prevailing or expected in 36 hours)

Southern Isabela

Palanan

Dinapique

San Mariano

San Guillermo

Benito

Soliven

Naguilian

Reina Mercedes

Luna

Aurora

Cabatuan

San Mateo

Cauayan City

Alicia

Angadanan

Ramon

San Isidro

Echague

Cordon

Santiago City

Jones

San Agustin

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Nueva Vizcaya

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Quirino

Rest of Aurora

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Pampanga

Zambales

Bataan

Calamian Islands

Capiz

Antique

Iloilo

Guimaras

Northern portion of Negros Occidental

Bacolod City

Bago City

Cadiz City

Calatrava

Enrique B. Magalona

Escalante City

La Carlota City

Manapla

Murcia

Pulupandan

Sagay City

Salvador Benedicto

San Carlos City

San Enrique

Silay City

Talisay City

Toboso

Valladolid

Victorias City

Northern Cebu

Daanbantayan

Bantayan

Madridejos

Santa Fe

Medellin

Bogo City

San Remigio

Tabogon

Tabuelan

Borbon

Sogod

Catmon

Austurias

Metro Cebu

Balamban

Toledo City

Pinamungahan

Aloguinsan

Naga City

Talisay City

Cordova

Minglanilla

Lapu-Lapu City

Mandaue City

Cebu City

Consolacion

Liloan

Compostela

Danao City

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Dinagat Islands

Siargao Island

The typhoon will bring occasional rains over Bicol, Samar provinces and Biliran. Northern Cebu, northern Negros Island, Dinagat Islands, Siargao Island and the rest of eastern Visayas will also experience intermittent heavy rains.

Residents in these areas, especially those living in areas prone to flooding and rain-induced landslides, are advised to take appropriate actions and continue monitoring updates.

PAGASA also raised Storm Surge Warning No. 2 in coastal areas in Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes and Samar as storm surge may rise from one to three meters.

Areas not under any TCWS in northern Luzon may still experience gusty conditions due to the northeast monsoon or " amihan. "

Forecast positions