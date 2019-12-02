EXPLAINERS
Typhoon Tisoy (international name Kammuri) is forecast to make landfall over the Bicol region between Monday night and Tuesday early morning.
JTWC
Signal No. 3 up in Bicol areas as Tisoy maintains strength
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - December 2, 2019 - 9:24am

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 over several areas in Bicol as Typhoon Tisoy (international name Kammuri) maintains its strength.

At 7 a.m., the typhoon was located 275 km east of Virac, Catanduanes with maximum sustained winds of 150 kph and gusts of up to 185 kph. It is moving west at 20 kph.

Tisoy is forecast to make landfall over Catanduanes, Albay or Sorsogon between Monday night and Tuesday early morning, PAGASA said.

TCWS are up in the following areas:

TCWS No. 3 (121 to 170 kph winds prevailing or expected in 18 hours)

Albay
Eastern portion of Camarines Sur
    Baao
    Bato
    Buhi
    Caramoan
    Garchitorena
    Goa
    Iriga City
    Lagonoy
    Nabua
    Ocampo
    Presentacion
    Sagñay
    San Jose
    Siruma
    Tigaon
    Tinambac
Catanduanes
Northern portion of Sorsogon
    Barcelona
    Casiguran
    Castilla
    Donsol
    Gubat
    Juban
    Magallanes
    Pilar
    Prieto Diaz
    Sorsogon City
    
TCWS No. 2 (61 to 120 kph winds prevailing or expected in 24 hours)

Southern Aurora (Dingalan)
Batangas
Biliran
Bulacan
Camarines Norte
Rest of Camarines Sur
Cavite
Laguna
Marinduque
Masbate including Tico and Burias Islands
Metro Manila
Occidental Mindoro
Oriental Mindoro
Quezon including Polillo Islands
Rizal
Romblon
Samar
Eastern Samar
Northern Samar
Rest of Sorsogon

TCWS No. 1 (30 to 60 kph winds prevailing or expected in 36 hours)

Southern Isabela
    Palanan
    Dinapique
    San Mariano
    San Guillermo
    Benito
    Soliven
    Naguilian
    Reina Mercedes
    Luna
    Aurora
    Cabatuan
    San Mateo
    Cauayan City
    Alicia
    Angadanan
    Ramon
    San Isidro
    Echague
    Cordon
    Santiago City
    Jones
    San Agustin
Mountain Province
Ifugao
Benguet
Nueva Vizcaya
Ilocos Sur
La Union
Pangasinan
Quirino
Rest of Aurora
Nueva Ecija
Tarlac
Pampanga
Zambales
Bataan
Calamian Islands
Capiz
Antique
Iloilo
Guimaras
Northern portion of Negros Occidental
    Bacolod City
    Bago City
    Cadiz City
    Calatrava
    Enrique B. Magalona
    Escalante City
    La Carlota City
    Manapla
    Murcia
    Pulupandan
    Sagay City
    Salvador Benedicto
    San Carlos City
    San Enrique
    Silay City
    Talisay City
    Toboso
    Valladolid
    Victorias City
Northern Cebu
    Daanbantayan
    Bantayan
    Madridejos
    Santa Fe
    Medellin
    Bogo City
    San Remigio
    Tabogon
    Tabuelan
    Borbon
    Sogod
    Catmon
    Austurias
Metro Cebu
    Balamban
    Toledo City
    Pinamungahan
    Aloguinsan
    Naga City
    Talisay City
    Cordova
    Minglanilla
    Lapu-Lapu City
    Mandaue City
    Cebu City
    Consolacion
    Liloan
    Compostela
    Danao City
Leyte
Southern Leyte
Dinagat Islands
Siargao Island

The typhoon will bring occasional rains over Bicol, Samar provinces and Biliran. Northern Cebu, northern Negros Island, Dinagat Islands, Siargao Island and the rest of eastern Visayas will also experience intermittent heavy rains.

Residents in these areas, especially those living in areas prone to flooding and rain-induced landslides, are advised to take appropriate actions and continue monitoring updates.

PAGASA also raised Storm Surge Warning No. 2 in coastal areas in Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes and Samar as storm surge may rise from one to three meters.

Areas not under any TCWS in northern Luzon may still experience gusty conditions due to the northeast monsoon or "amihan."

Forecast positions

  • 24 hours (Tuesday morning): In the vicinity of Libmanan, Camarines Sur
  • 48 hours (Wednesday morning): 185 km west of Subic, Zambales
  • 72 hours (Thursday morning): 540 km west of Iba, Zambales
  • 96 hours (Friday morning): 140 km north northwest of Kalayaan, Palawan (outside PAR)
 

 

