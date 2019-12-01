EXPLAINERS
He believes that Beijing would not resort to controlling the Philippines' power grid, pointing out that China also wants an ally just as the US has numerous allies around the world.
Duterte: China won’t shut down power grid
Christina Mendez (The Philippine Star) - December 1, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Since a China-owned firm has a 40 percent stake in the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, President Duterte expressed doubt on Friday night that it would sabotage the power grid operations in the country by shutting it down or use the transmission system for massive spying.

“My answer to that is very simple. But I would also ask a question. It’s a business. So why would China cut it? Why? I cannot answer the question because tanungin ko China bakit mo putulin? Ayaw mo ng negosyo? (I would have to ask China ‘why would you cut it? Don’t you want business?’),” Duterte said in an interview on Friday night with CNN Philippines.

He believes that Beijing would not resort to controlling the Philippines’ power grid, pointing out that China also wants an ally just as the US has numerous allies around the world. 

“So they’re trying to help everybody… America is not available for all our needs,” Duterte added. 

The Chief Executive stressed anew that he is not ready to confront China over the matter and cause trouble if they would meddle in the Philippines’ national security and power supply.

But predicting a possible conversation with China should the time to confront comes, he said he would ask if there is a possibility that the Chinese firm would cut the grid and the reason for cutting it.

Most likely, the President said, China would say it would not cut the grid.

He added that he would assure Beijing officials that the Philippines has started good bilateral relations in good faith, with a big trust that China would not abuse such improved relations under his administration.

“It’s what, a million miles away. (I’d tell China) ‘Look China, we’re friends. We’re doing business. You want money, we want money. It produces money for both of us. Now, do you intend to cut it? And for what reason? You answer me or I’ll... But to control, why would you take control out of a thing that you offered us? I will not allow that’,” Duterte said.

Duterte also pointed out that if China insists on cutting it, “then there will be a quarrel.”

“I may not overcome you, but as I said you will receive from me a mouthful. Then I go to other places and look for help. America? Walang maitulong yan (It cannot help us),” Duterte said.

