EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In a resolution promulgated on Nov. 13, the court’s Fifth Division said Napoles and Valdez failed to raise any new argument in their motions for reconsideration that would compel it to reverse its Aug. 28 ruling denying their demurrer
The STAR/ FIle
Sandigan junks Napoles, ex-lawmaker’s motions
Elizabeth Marcelo (The Philippine Star) - November 29, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The anti-graft court Sandiganbayan has upheld its earlier ruling denying the respective demurrer to evidence of detained businesswoman Janet Lim-Napoles and former congressman Edgar Valdez seeking the dismissal of their plunder case in connection with the multibillion-peso pork barrel scam.

In a resolution promulgated on Nov. 13, the court’s Fifth Division said Napoles and Valdez failed to raise any new argument in their motions for reconsideration that would compel it to reverse its Aug. 28 ruling denying their demurrer.

“As the Court sees it, the other issues raised are nothing but mere replications of the arguments stated in the respective demurrers to evidence of Valdez and Napoles. These issues have already been meticulously discussed in our resolution dated Aug. 28, 2019... It would be a useless ritual for the Court to reiterate itself,” the Fifth Division said.

The Fifth Division, in its Aug. 28 resolution, said the prosecution panel of the Office of the Ombudsman was able to present sufficient evidence against Valdez and Napoles, which, if unrebutted, is strong enough to convict them of plunder.

Filed by the ombudsman in February 2015, the case stemmed from the alleged misuse of Valdez’s Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel from 2004 to 2010 during his term as representative of the party-list group Association of Philippine Electric Cooperatives (APEC).

Valdez allegedly received P57.78 million worth of kickbacks from Napoles in exchange for allocating his PDAF to the latter’s bogus nongovernment organizations (NGOs) for the supposed implementation of livelihood projects.

The ombudsman said the projects turned out to be fictitious or were never implemented.

Valdez and Napoles were granted bail by the Fifth Division in April 2016. 

Valdez had earlier posted P1.71-million bail for his provisional liberty. Napoles, however, remains in detention at the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City following her previous conviction of plunder in connection with the misuse of the PDAF of re-elected Sen. Ramon Revilla Jr.

Napoles is also named as co-accused in the plunder cases former senators Juan Ponce Enrile and Jinggoy Estrada and former Masbate congresswoman Rizalina Seachon-Lanete.

In its new ruling, the Fifth Division maintained that Napoles’ participation in the alleged crime was clearly established by the prosecution through its pieces of evidence showing that she exercised control over the Masaganang Ani Para sa Magsasaka Foundation Inc., Philippine Social Development Foundation Inc. and Social Development Program for Farmers Foundation Inc. – the three NGOs through which Valdez’s PDAF was coursed.

“These purported bogus NGOs were formed by Napoles to serve as the apparent recipients of Valdez’s PDAF. Otherwise stated, the NGOs are formed by Napoles as mere instruments for the entire scheme, and the commissions/kickbacks would be channeled through these Napoles- formed NGOs for the benefit of Valdez,” the Fifth Division said.

“These foundations are conduits for the release of the disputed PDAF of congressman Valdez,” it added.

The resolution was penned by Associate Justice Maria Theresa Mendoza-Arcega with the concurrence of Associate Justices Rafael Lagos and Maryann Corpus-Mañalac.

EDGAR VALDEZ FIFTH DIVISION NAPOLES SANDIGANBAYAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Palace: There’s indeed something wrong with SEA Games preps
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 14 hours ago
In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said inevitable problems arise before and during the multi-sports...
Headlines
fb tw
Typhoon on course to hit Philippines, seen to dampen hosting of SEA Games
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 12 hours ago
Typhoon Kammuri, still outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, is headed toward southern Luzon with peak winds of 120...
Headlines
fb tw
Cayetano ready to face probe into SEA Games fiasco
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 13 hours ago
Philippine SEA Games Organizing Committee chairperson and House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano is ready to be held accountable...
Headlines
fb tw
De Lima files resolution investigating babies-for-sale trade
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
"This clandestine market where new-born babies are bought and sold in what they describe as "large-scale underground black...
Headlines
fb tw
NUJP hits back at PHISGOC: Don't blame media for SEA Games mess
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 15 hours ago
PHISGOC had told the media to focus on positive news instead of "isolated cases" of blunders the past days.
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
56 minutes ago
Duterte on Robredo: She made an a**hole of herself
By Christina Mendez | 56 minutes ago
In her brief stint as anti-drug czar, Vice President Leni Robredo “made an a**hole of herself,” President Duterte...
Headlines
fb tw
56 minutes ago
House bill seeks P8.4 billion more for rice farmers
By Edu Punay | 56 minutes ago
A ranking lawmaker yesterday pushed for a supplemental budget of P8.4 billion for this year to address needs of farmers severely...
Headlines
fb tw
56 minutes ago
‘Comfort women’ sue goverment before UN
56 minutes ago
For perpetuating a “culture of impunity” that discriminates against women, 24 grandmothers who survived the Japanese...
Headlines
fb tw
56 minutes ago
Duterte might take direct hand in PNP
By Christina Mendez | 56 minutes ago
President Duterte would rather take the helm for now of the 190-strong Philippine National Police rather than allow it to...
Headlines
fb tw
56 minutes ago
Twitter halts plan to remove inactive accounts
By Janvic Mateo | 56 minutes ago
Social media company Twitter has postponed its plan to remove inactive accounts pending the rollout of a system that would...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with