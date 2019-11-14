EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
File photo shows the Supreme Court compound in Baguio City.
Philstar.con/Kristine Joy Patag
Cabanatuan judge told to explain subpoena to traffic enforcer over parking ticket
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - November 14, 2019 - 2:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Court Administrator has asked Cabanatuan Judge Nelson Largo to comment on reports that he summoned Baguio City enforcers for handing him a ticket for illegal parking, Supreme Court spokesperson Brian Hosaka said.

Court Administrator Midas Marquez requested Deputy Court Administrator for Luzon Raul Villanueva to direct Lago of Cabanatuan Municipal Trial Court Branch No. 3 to comment on the said reports, Hosaka told reporters Thursday.

A report from Inquirer.net said that Lago directed Bernard Batnag, chief of traffic enforcement assigned to Baguio City Public Market, to explain why he should not be cited in contempt.

Batnag reportedly confiscated the plate number of Lago’s vehicle that was parked near a jeepney terminal.

Lago said in the subpoena he issued that he was attending a security seminar in Baguio when he briefly parked his vehicle. The removal of his plates and settling of fines “evidently caused delay in the scheduled hearings.”

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong defended the traffic enforcers who took the Cabanatuan judge’s plate number and said they were merely enforcing the law.

In an interview with DZMM, Magalong explained Lago violated the city’s ordinance that prohibits parking near jeepney terminals.

“Maayos naman ang pagkakasita sa kanya... Nagpapatupad lang tayo ng ordinansa dito,” Magalong, who formerly led the police’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, said.

(He was given a ticket in the proper manner. We were just enforcing an ordinance.)

Magalong said it is saddening that Largo used his subpoena powers instead of filing a case or questioning the ordinance.

BAGUIO CITY MIDAS MARQUEZ OFFICE OF THE COURT ADMINISTRATOR SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
House to vote on speaker
By Jess Diaz | 16 hours ago
With President Duterte keeping his hands off the issue, the House of Representatives will vote on the term-sharing deal between...
Headlines
‘No drug agenda, no Cabinet invite for Robredo’
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
While Vice President Leni Robredo has been appointed to a Cabinet rank, presidential aide and now Sen. Christopher Go revealed...
Headlines
Duterte stays in Davao, shuns meetings
By Paolo Romero | 16 hours ago
President Duterte may be at home now in Davao City, but he has his eyes set on continuing work and performing his official...
Headlines
In photos: US, Japan, Australia, Canada navies sail in Philippine Sea
4 hours ago
United States, Japan, Australia and Canada recently joined forces for a maritime exercise in the Philippine Sea.
Headlines
US officials brief Robredo on anti-drug efforts
By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo sat down with US law enforcement and aid officials yesterday, during which they discussed possible...
Headlines
Latest
58 minutes ago
Senate bill seeks to create specialized subject on human rights
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 58 minutes ago
Noting that human rights education is merely incorporated in existing subjects, Sen. Leila de Lima filed Senate Bill 1145,...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Cabanatuan judge told to explain subpoena to traffic enforcer over parking ticket
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
The Office of the Court Administrator has asked Cabanatuan Judge Nelson Largo to comment on reports that he summoned Baguio...
Headlines
3 hours ago
Solutions to Metro Manila traffic 'coming along,' NEDA exec says
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"If you want to move it faster, you'd have to [give up] additional costs. So kumbaga, it will get worse before it gets better,...
Headlines
5 hours ago
Immigration bureau deports more than 300 illegal foreign workers
5 hours ago
They left Manila through five chartered flights to Shijaxuang, Hebei Province and Changchun, Jilin Province.
Headlines
5 hours ago
‘Ramon’ slows down on its way to land
5 hours ago
Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 remains hoisted over Catanduanes. Meanwhile, TCWS No. 1 is still raised over Camarines...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with