Cabanatuan judge told to explain subpoena to traffic enforcer over parking ticket

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Court Administrator has asked Cabanatuan Judge Nelson Largo to comment on reports that he summoned Baguio City enforcers for handing him a ticket for illegal parking, Supreme Court spokesperson Brian Hosaka said.

Court Administrator Midas Marquez requested Deputy Court Administrator for Luzon Raul Villanueva to direct Lago of Cabanatuan Municipal Trial Court Branch No. 3 to comment on the said reports, Hosaka told reporters Thursday.

A report from Inquirer.net said that Lago directed Bernard Batnag, chief of traffic enforcement assigned to Baguio City Public Market, to explain why he should not be cited in contempt.

Batnag reportedly confiscated the plate number of Lago’s vehicle that was parked near a jeepney terminal.

Lago said in the subpoena he issued that he was attending a security seminar in Baguio when he briefly parked his vehicle. The removal of his plates and settling of fines “evidently caused delay in the scheduled hearings.”

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong defended the traffic enforcers who took the Cabanatuan judge’s plate number and said they were merely enforcing the law.

In an interview with DZMM, Magalong explained Lago violated the city’s ordinance that prohibits parking near jeepney terminals.

“Maayos naman ang pagkakasita sa kanya... Nagpapatupad lang tayo ng ordinansa dito,” Magalong, who formerly led the police’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, said.

(He was given a ticket in the proper manner. We were just enforcing an ordinance.)

Magalong said it is saddening that Largo used his subpoena powers instead of filing a case or questioning the ordinance.