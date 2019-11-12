EXPLAINERS
“Ramon” was last spotted either at 835 kilometers east southeast of Virac, Catanduanes or 685 km east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar.
RAMBB
LPA east of Philippines now Tropical Depression Ramon
(Philstar.com) - November 12, 2019 - 11:49am

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area spotted east of the Philippines has intensified into a tropical depression Tuesday morning.

Tropical Depression Ramon—the 18th tropical cyclone in 2019—is expected to develop into a tropical storm within the next 48 hours, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The tropical depression packs peak winds of up to 55 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 70 kph. It is moving west at 10 kph.

PAGASA said Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 1 may be raised over Eastern Samar and eastern section of Northern Samar in the next bulletin. Sea travel in these areas may be disrupted once TCWS #1 is in effect.

The state weather bureau also warned against sea travel over the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon and Visayas.

“Ramon” is expected to dump light to moderate with occasional heavy rains over Bicol region, Samar provinces, Romblon, Marinduque and southern Quezon on Wednesday.

By Thursday, light to moderate with occasional heavy rains may be experienced over Isabela, Quirino, Northern Aurora, Polillo Island and Camarines Norte. Meanwhile, light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains may affect Aklan, Capiz, Romblon, Marinduque, southern Quezon and the rest of Bicol region.

Forecast positions

  • Wednesday morning: 350 km east of Borongan City, Samar
  • Thursday morning: 360 km east of Infanta, Quezon
  • Friday morning: 170 km east of Casiguran, Aurora
  • Saturday morning 135 km east of Casiguran, Aurora
  • Sunday morning: 70 km northeast of Casiguran, Aurora

