EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Around 18,457 volunteers have participated in the Manila Bay cleanups organized by the Metro Manila Development Authority.
The STAR/KJ Rosales
Fishers question Manila Bay reclamation projects before DENR
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - November 10, 2019 - 12:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — A fisherfolk federation has filed an official complaint with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources against three reclamation projects in Manila Bay.

They appealed for a comprehensive investigation of the effects these projects would have on the marine environment and on  fisherfolk communities, the publication of the Environment Impact Statements corresponding to the issued Environmental Compliance Certificates, and a cease-and-desist order for the projects that violate the goals of “genuine rehabilitation.” 

An EIS is a document that project proponents prepare and submit to the Environmental Management Bureau, the agency that issues ECCs.

Pamalakaya said earlier this week that it opposes the reclamation of a fish pond in Bacoor City.

"We see it as the start of the 420-hectare Bacoor Reclamation and Development Project being pushed by Mayor Lani Mercado-Revilla and in contradiction with the DENR’s Manila Bay Rehabilitation Program," the formal complaint said. 

They cited the Supreme Court ruling directing numerous departments to ensure the bay would be “fit for human recreation” and the development of fishery resources, saying the project was in direct violation of these goals.

The federation also called the project dubious “as no information is disclosed to the public and no public consultation nor announcement was conducted.”

“Moreover, in case it is a government project, no signage of project details are installed, and if it is a private activity, there was also no signage for a building permit,” they said. 

Under the directive of the Duterte administration, the DENR has been in full swing in its initiative to fast-track the rehabilitation of Manila Bay. Some 300,000 families are targeted for relocation as a result of the rehabilitation projects. 

The DILG has also issued a directive to 178 local government units and 5,714 barangays along the Manila Bay Watershed Area to conduct their own clean-up projects in the area. The department in May also issued 1,000 barangay executives show-cause orders to explain why rehabilitation initiatives in their barangays have not yet been taken. 

Pamalakaya also panned the proposals for the Sangley Airport in Cavite City and construction of a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator "city" in Kawit, saying that these would harm the surrounding marine environment. 

Kawit Mayor Angelo Emilio Aguinaldo in September formally wrote the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. a notice of intent to set up a POGO hub with private sector partners.

The administration’s vigor towards the reclamation of Manila Bay came as a result of President Rodrigo Duterte’s Administrative Order No. 16, which mandated the creation of the Manila Bay task force.

“The convergence of national government agencies and LGUs (local government units) in the Manila Bay Region, and their active participation, are necessary to facilitate the robust and integrated implementation of all rehabilitation and restoration efforts at the Manila Bay,” the order read. 

DENR has yet to respond to Philstar.com's  request for comment as of this post.

ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER 16 DENR DILG MANILA BAY REHABILITATION PROJECT MANILA BAY TASK FORCE PAMALAKAYA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bong Tan hospitalized after basketball game collapse
By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
PAL Holdings Inc. president Lucio “Bong” Tan Jr., son of taipan Lucio Tan, was brought to the hospital yeste...
Headlines
Robredo’s ICAD needs budget support — lawmaker
By Jess Diaz | 13 hours ago
For Vice President Leni Robredo to succeed in her new job as co-chairperson of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal...
Headlines
First case of dengue spread by sex confirmed
13 hours ago
Spanish health authorities confirmed Friday a case of a man spreading dengue through sex, a world first for a virus which...
Headlines
Police: No foul play in latest PMA death
By Artemio Dumlao | 13 hours ago
There was no foul play in the death of a plebe in the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) who drowned in the military school’s...
Headlines
Marawi rehab worse than expected ­­— watchdog
By Jaime Laude | 13 hours ago
The rebuilding and rehabilitation of Marawi is a total mess and worse than expected, according to a watchdog monitoring the...
Headlines
Latest
2 hours ago
John Gokongwei Jr. remembered as industry leader, 'colossus of generosity'
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"For leaving the world better than you found it, daghang salamat, Mr. John."
Headlines
3 hours ago
John Gokongwei Jr. passes away at 93
3 hours ago
John Gokongwei Jr., founder of JG Summit Holdings Inc., died on Saturday night at the age of 93.
Headlines
13 hours ago
More rescue teams sent to Cagayan
By Jaime Laude | 13 hours ago
The Office of Civil Defense in Cagayan Valley has deployed additional rescue equipment for disaster response operations in...
Headlines
13 hours ago
Robredo to discuss drug war with US, UN
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo will meet with officials of the United States and the United Nations, as well as other stakeholders,...
Headlines
13 hours ago
4 people die daily in road mishaps – report
By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
The Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group (HPG) reported that there were approximately four deaths every day this...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with