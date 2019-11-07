Walang Pasok: Class, gov’t work suspensions on November 8 for ‘Yolanda’ anniversary

MANILA, Philippines— Local government units in Eastern Visayas on Thursday announced suspension of government work and classes in all levels in their respective areas in observance of the sixth anniversary of Super Typhoon “Yolanda” (International name: Haiyan).

“On November 8, 2013, Super-typhoon ‘Yolanda’ struck Tacloban City and other parts of the country, resulting in numerous casualties and damages to lives and properties that marked an unforgettable event not only in the Philippines but also around the world,” Tacloban Mayor Alfred Romualdez said in an executive order.

For his part, Tanauan, Leyte Municipal Mayor Pelagio Tecson Jr. also said the suspension is “to preserve and foster the lessons learned from Super Typhoon Yolanda particularly our Faith in the Almighty, Unity and the Spirit of Bayanihan and the resiliency of the people.”

Several activities will also be held by various groups on Friday to mark the anniversary.

Yolanda was dubbed as one of the strongest typhoons to hit the land. It affected 14.1 million individuals and displaced around 4.1 million inviduals. It left more than 7,360 people dead and missing.

It hit Eastern Visayas with the island of Leyte as among the most badly-hit during Yolanda’s onslaught.

Here’s a list of areas with class and government work suspensions on November 7, Friday. Can't view the list? (Click: here)