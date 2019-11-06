EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. later said had he known Jhesset Enano "was a lady, I'd have let it pass."
DFA Facebook page
Locsin slammed for cursing at reporter on Twitter
(Philstar.com) - November 6, 2019 - 4:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr.'s "profane and insulting" tweet at a reporter covering President Rodrigo Duterte at the Asean summit in Bangkok was uncacceptable, uncalled for and undeserved, journalists said on Wednesday.

Locsin had tweeted "Uh, did you get the putangina I sent you? That's the last event, purely ceremonial and short. Jokowi had left, Mahathir too" at Philippine Daily Inquirer reporter Jhesset Enano on Tuesday.

The tweet was in response to, and quoted, Enano's tweet from the Asean summit saying Locsin represented President Rodrigo Duterte "appears to have skipped this event, too."

He had earlier quoted the same tweet and referred to Enano as "you shet."

"This is unacceptable behavior from the country's top diplomat, the person expected to project the best of the Philippines," the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines said in a statement, adding Locsin demonstrated "execrable arrogance and boorishness."

"Enano was clearly doing her job and simply reporting the fact that Duterte was not there. How anyone can see malice in that is incomprehensible," NUJP also said.

In a separate statement, the Philippine Daily Inquirer said it "takes umbrage at the profane and insulting tweet addressed by Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. to PDI reporter Jhesset Enano on Nov. 5."

"It was unbecoming of a diplomat and public official, and totally undeserved by Enano, who was doing her job reporting on President Duterte at the Asean summit with the professionalism, focus and comprehensiveness that our readers deserve."

Locsin later said had he known Enano "was a lady, I'd have let it pass."

He also explained that Duterte had already "[stuck] it out start to finish but for one photo op, enduring statements far longer than his own because he has the breeding to listen to those who heard him." 

Prolific tweeter

Locsin, who prefers to issue policy statements and share his thoughts on the micro-blogging site, has been in hot water over his tweets in the past.

In October, he tweeted his "profound apologies to the People’s Republic of China, the Communist Party responsible for its unprecedented achievements and Amb. Zhao (Jianhua), for using the Great Helmsman’s name in vain." 

The Foreign Affairs chief had previously been firing off tweets critical of Chinese communist leader Mao Zedong.

"[S]omeone please do her the kindness to give her a brain," Locsin tweeted of Vice President Leni Robredo in June.

He apologized, saying "[t]hat’s no way for a gentleman to speak to a lady."

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS TEODORO LOCSIN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Not our concern? Philippines relies on foreign ships for trade, maritime expert tells Panelo
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 days ago
"It's like a person not caring that his house is being managed by someone else who claims to be the owner..."
Headlines
Explaining UP frat leaks and mal-information on social media
By Ratziel San Juan | 23 hours ago
Mal-information “is when genuine information is shared to cause harm, often by moving information designed to stay private...
Headlines
Philippines resumes stamping on Chinese passports with 9-dash line map
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 4 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration on Wednesday announced that it will resume the stamping on passports of Chinese nationals entering...
Headlines
Robredo named anti-drug czar
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
President Duterte has formally named Vice President Leni Robredo as one of the heads of an inter-agency body on illegal drugs,...
Headlines
19 senators recommend raps vs Albayalde, 13 cops
By Paolo Romero | 16 hours ago
Nineteen senators have signed the committee report that recommended the filing of graft and drug charges against former Philippine...
Headlines
Latest
10 minutes ago
In 30 years, rising seas will threaten Philippine cities, towns home to 6.8M
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 minutes ago
By the end of the century, land currently occupied by 8.6 million Filipinos could be lower than the height of average annual...
Headlines
36 minutes ago
NUPL remembers slain member Ben Ramos on death anniversary, vows to tighten ranks
By Kristine Joy Patag | 36 minutes ago
The NUPL on Wednesday commemorated the death of Ramos, one of its founding fathers, amid what it said is “an attack”...
Headlines
1 hour ago
'Cautious optimism' from LP as Robredo accepts 'drug war' role
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"If she is given the tools and is empowered by the administration, we can now altogether prove: The war on drugs can be part...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Factors and forces that led to the Marawi debacle
By Criselda Yabes | 1 hour ago
The battle of Marawi in 2017, in the heart of the Islamic city in Lanao del Sur province, deviated into violent extremism...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Powers, limits of 'drug czar' position still unclear, Robredo spokesperson points out
1 hour ago
"What happens in the next few days, actually, that is up to the administration. We will see if they were serious about it,"...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with