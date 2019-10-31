Duterte to push through with Thailand trip as Mindanao reels from powerful quake

MANILA, Philippines — Despite the magnitude 6.5 earthquake that jolted parts of Mindanao, President Rodrigo Duterte is pushing through with his trip to Thailand to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit.
Duterte, who is scheduled to leave for Thailand Friday afternooon, November 1, ordered agencies to assist communities affected by the earthquake, the second strong tremor to rock the southern island this week.
"The president has ordered the national government, through its pertinent bureaus and agencies, to render immediate assistance in whatever form required under the premises," presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement Thursday.
"In this connection, the president shall push through with his trip to Bangkok, Thailand tomorrow afternoon to participate in the 35th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits," he added.
Panelo said the president was "conscientiously" monitoring the situation in quake-hit areas from his residence in Davao City.
"The president, however, deems it appropriate to refrain from personally inspecting the disaster-stricken areas and directing actions in response to the catastrophe as there are already ongoing operations by the responsible local government units, and they have so far effectively responded to the current critical situation," he added.
Duterte has named Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea as officer-in-charge of the executive branch while he is in Thailand from November 1 to 4.
Follow updates in the aftermath of the 6.6 and 6.5 magnitude quakes that rocked Mindanao in a span of days.
Church leaders are calling for prayers in the aftermath of a powerful earthquake that rocked Kidapawan City in North Cotabato and Davao City, from where reports of earthquake damage are still coming in.
"We raise our minds and heart to the Lord and sincerely offered prayers for those people in great fear and anxiety and tension," Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles, who is also president of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines, says in a Radio Veritas report.
"The bigger population will pray to the Lord that they will keep calm, alert and to be watchful for each other; to be caring," he also says.
Fr. Desiderio Balatero Jr., rector of Our Lady Mediatrix of all Grace Cathedral in Kidapawan says people in the region have been living in a state of worry after a previous eartthquake earlier this week.
"The people are in a state of worry. Others are in a state of trauma, others are costantly worried about the aftershocks and not knowing if it is just an aftershock or another powerful quake," he says in Filipino.
"We are asking for continued prayers for Mindanao, especially Region 9 and 11, the Diocese of Kidapawan, Archdiocese of Davao, Cotabato and Marbel. These are the hardest-hit areas by what is happening."
The thousands of houses and buildings destroyed after the powerful earthquakes that hit Mindanao may be due to zero or little enforcement of construction standards, a lawmaker hailing from the southern island says.
"Noting how thousands of homes and scores of buildings were destroyed and damaged in the latest earthquake to shock Mindanao, it is highly probable that there was little or no enforcement of construction standards in the affected localities," Rep. Lawrence Fortun (Agusan Del Norte 1st District) says in a statement.
The lawmaker says he filed House Resolution 379 directing the House Committee on Trade and Industry to conduct an inquiry into the alleged continuous smuggling and proliferation of substandard steel products in the Philippines resulting from the collusion between large steelmakers and officials of the Department of Trade and Industry and the Bureau of Customs.
“This seeming grand deception may have led to the rise in the past 10 to 12 years of structurally-compromised infrastructures that may not be able to withstand high intensity quakes, thus endangering the lives of millions of Filipinos,” Fortun says.
As of Thursday, October 31, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council recorded that 2,704 structures were damaged after the 6.6 magnitude quake that hit Tulunan last October 29.
No data is available yet for the damage to structures caused by the second powerful quake that hit the region on Thursday morning.
The home of President Duterte in Davao City sustained cracks after the 6.5 magnitude quake, according to his former aide and now Sen. Bong Go.
Eva's Hotel in Kidapawan City, where Intensity VII or destructive shaking was felt, collapsed following the magnitude 6.5 magnitude earthquake that jolted Mindanao on Thursday.
Kidapawan City Mayor Joseph Evangelista orders possible rescue operations, state news agency PNA says in a tweet.
LOOK | Eva's Hotel in Kidapawan City has collapsed following the magnitude 6.5 #earthquake mid-morning on Thursday. Kidapawan City Mayor Joseph Evangelista (in black shirt) has given out orders for possible rescue operations. | via Edwin Fernandez/Photos: Kidapawan City CIO pic.twitter.com/NL4EWyN7oe— Phil News Agency (@pnagovph) October 31, 2019
President Duterte was in Davao City when the strong 6.5 magnitude quake jolted parts of Mindanao this morning, Malacañang says, adding that the chief executive is safe.
