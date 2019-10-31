Duterte to push through with Thailand trip as Mindanao reels from powerful quake



MANILA, Philippines — Despite the magnitude 6.5 earthquake that jolted parts of Mindanao, President Rodrigo Duterte is pushing through with his trip to Thailand to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit.

Duterte, who is scheduled to leave for Thailand Friday afternooon, November 1, ordered agencies to assist communities affected by the earthquake, the second strong tremor to rock the southern island this week.

"The president has ordered the national government, through its pertinent bureaus and agencies, to render immediate assistance in whatever form required under the premises," presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement Thursday.

"In this connection, the president shall push through with his trip to Bangkok, Thailand tomorrow afternoon to participate in the 35th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits," he added.

Panelo said the president was "conscientiously" monitoring the situation in quake-hit areas from his residence in Davao City.

"The president, however, deems it appropriate to refrain from personally inspecting the disaster-stricken areas and directing actions in response to the catastrophe as there are already ongoing operations by the responsible local government units, and they have so far effectively responded to the current critical situation," he added.

Duterte has named Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea as officer-in-charge of the executive branch while he is in Thailand from November 1 to 4.