IN PHOTOS: Aftermath of October 31 Mindanao earthquake

MANILA, Philippines — An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 struck parts of Mindanao Thursday morning, killing at least two individuals and seriously damaging buildings that had already been weakened by two previous powerful tremors.

The latest quake occured at around 9:11 a.m., about 33 kilometers northeast of Tulunan town in North Cotabato—the same area where a strong tremor killed at least eight people on Tuesday.

The powerful shaking caused serious damage in a mid-rise condominium in Davao City and a hotel in Kidapawan City.

Damage and aftershocks are expected after the earthquake, state seismologists said.

The 6.5-quake damage a mid-rise condominium in Davao City. City Government of Davao

Residents are evacuated from a damaged condominium building after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit Davao City in the southern island of Mindanao on October 31, 2019. AFP/Manman Dejeto

Workers inspect a damaged condominium complex after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit Davao City in the southern island of Mindanao on October 31, 2019. AFP/Manman Dejeto

A building damaged by a 6.5-magnitude earthquake is seen in Kidapawan City in the southern island of Mindanao on October 31, 2019. AFP/Manman Dejeto

A building damaged by a 6.5-magnitude earthquake is seen in Kidapawan City in the southern island of Mindanao on October 31, 2019. AFP/Manman Dejeto