A resident calls for help inside their damaged condominium building after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit Davao City, on the southern island of Mindanao on October 31, 2019.
AFP/Dong Abion
IN PHOTOS: Aftermath of October 31 Mindanao earthquake
(Philstar.com) - October 31, 2019 - 2:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 struck parts of Mindanao Thursday morning, killing at least two individuals and seriously damaging buildings that had already been weakened by two previous powerful tremors.  

The latest quake occured at around 9:11 a.m., about 33 kilometers northeast of Tulunan town in North Cotabato—the same area where a strong tremor killed at least eight people on Tuesday. 

The powerful shaking caused serious damage in a mid-rise condominium in Davao City and a hotel in Kidapawan City

Damage and aftershocks are expected after the earthquake, state seismologists said.

The 6.5-quake damage a mid-rise condominium in Davao City. City Government of Davao 
Residents are evacuated from a damaged condominium building after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit Davao City in the southern island of Mindanao on October 31, 2019. AFP/Manman Dejeto
Workers inspect a damaged condominium complex after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit Davao City in the southern island of Mindanao on October 31, 2019. AFP/Manman Dejeto
A building damaged by a 6.5-magnitude earthquake is seen in Kidapawan City in the southern island of Mindanao on October 31, 2019. AFP/Manman Dejeto

A building damaged by a 6.5-magnitude earthquake is seen in Kidapawan City in the southern island of Mindanao on October 31, 2019. AFP/Manman Dejeto
Cracks were seen along a bridge in Davao City. City Government of Davao

COTABATO DAVAO CITY KIDAPAWAN CITY MINDANAO EARTHQUAKE
