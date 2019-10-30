Families victimized by common crimes decline in Q3

MANILA, Philippines — The proportion of Filipino families victimized by common crimes dipped in the past six months, a Social Weather Stations survey released Wednesday found.

A September 27-30 SWS poll of 1,800 adults showed 5.6% (estimated 1.4 million) of families reporting they were victimized by crimes such as robbery, car theft and physical violence in the past six months.

That was 1.4 points below the 7% (estimated 1.7 million) recorded in June this year and the lowest reading since the 5.3% registered in June last year.

The same survey also found that that Filipinos’ fear of burglary rose 4 points to 59% in September from 55% in June.

The poll likewise showed that 47% of respondents said they are afraid of walking the streets at night, up by 1 point, while 38% reported noticing “many” drug addicts in their neighbourhood, steady from June’s level.

“Victimization by common crimes reported in SWS surveys is much higher than the number of crimes actually reported to the police,” the polling group said. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral