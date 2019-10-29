EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This handout video grab taken on October 29, 2019 from the facebook page of Anthony Allaga shows residents standing next to motorcycles under a temporary shelter after it collapsed during a 6.6-magnitude earthquake in Magsaysay, Daval del Sur province on the southern island of Mindanao.
AFP/Anthony Allada, Handout
IN PHOTOS: Aftermath of magnitude 6.6 quake in Mindanao
(Philstar.com) - October 29, 2019 - 4:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 jolted parts of Mindanao Tuesday morning, killing at least one person and injuring dozens in a region still suffering the effects of a deadly tremor earlier this month.

The strong quake struck 26 kilometers northeast of Tulunan town in Cotabato at around 9:04 a.m.

A 66-year-old man from Koronadal City in South Cotabato died due to the tremor, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said, citing an initial report from Office of Civil Defense Region 12.

The quake also damaged many structures, among them a building in the North Cotabato provincial capitol in Kidapawan City.

It also triggered power cuts in some areas.

Classes in schools were suspended after the earthquake.

Medical workers and residents evacuate patients to a safe place outside the hospital after a 6.6-magnitude earthquake hit Makilala town, North Cotabato. AFP/Geonarri Solmenaro
Handout photo shows a general view of the damaged town hall after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Magsaysay town in Davao del Sur. AFP/Anthony Allada
Students and teachers in Daig Elementary School in Tulunan, North Cotabato gather at their campus ground after their classrooms were destroyed by the earthquake. The STAR/John Unson
The earthquake that hit central Mindanao on Tuesday morning damaged many structures, among them buildings along stretches of the Cotabato-Davao Highway in Makilala, North Cotabato. The STAR/John Unson

 

The municipal hall of Magsaysay town in Davao del Sur was damaged by the strong earthquakes that hit Mindanao this month. Facebook/Mie-Mie Villamonte
A commercial establishment in Digos City sustained damage after the magnitude 6.6 earthquake. Facebook/Arthur Thiam Malemit
A building in Digos City was damaged after the magnitude 6.6 earthquake. Facebook/Arthur Thiam Malemit
Photo shows debris from a damaged building. Facebook/Arthur Thiam Malemit
Among the building damaged by the tremor was the Digos Business Center. Facebook/Arthur Thiam Malemit
Motorists pass by damaged buildings after a 6.6 magnitude tremor hit parts of Mindanao. Facebook/Arthur Thiam Malemit

Gaea Katreena Cabico with a report from Agence France Presse

COTABATO EARTHQUAKE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Is October 31 a non-working holiday?
By Rosette Adel | 5 days ago
November 1 and 2 are non-working days, but will you have to go to the office on October 31?
Headlines
Magnitude 6.6 quake rocks Mindanao
By Rosette Adel | 7 hours ago
A magnitude 6.6 earthquake shook Tulunan, Cotabato on Tuesday morning.
Headlines
Duterte suspects cops killed Misamis mayor
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday voiced suspicion that policemen were behind the killing of Mayor David Navarro of Clarin, Misamis...
Headlines
Solgen Jose Calida should be replaced — ex-CHR chair
5 hours ago
Under this Solgen specifically, walang mangyayari they will seek advice from him dahil talo sila. ‘Yan ang gusto ni...
Headlines
Pangilinan: Six months too short to address illegal drugs
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"Six months? Eh sila nga tatlong taon nang nakaupo wala pa ring nahuhuling drug lord o kinukulong na opisyal ng BoC sa tone-toneladang...
Headlines
Latest
32 minutes ago
Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions on October 31 for ‘Undas’
By Rosette Adel | 32 minutes ago
Classes and work in some areas will be suspended on October 31, Thursday for the upcoming observance of All Saint’s...
Headlines
52 minutes ago
Reuters says Robredo's criticism of drug war 'fairly and accurately' reported
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 52 minutes ago
International news agency Reuters on Tuesday said it stands by its October 23 story about Leni Robredo’s call for a...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Duterte's offer for Leni not an admission that drug war failed — Panelo
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"The ball is in [Robredo's] court, but if I were in her place, I would accept [the challenge]," presidential spokesman Salvador...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Robredo mum on Duterte's drug czar challenge
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 hour ago
Vice President Leni Robredo refused to respond to the challenge of President Duterte to take charge of the drug war.
Headlines
2 hours ago
At least 1 dead, dozens injured after 6.6 magnitude Cotabato quake, NDRRMC says
2 hours ago
Intensity VII or “destructive” shaking was felt in Tulunan and Makilala, Cotabato; Kidapawan City; and Malungin,...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with