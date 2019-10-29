IN PHOTOS: Aftermath of magnitude 6.6 quake in Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines — An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 jolted parts of Mindanao Tuesday morning, killing at least one person and injuring dozens in a region still suffering the effects of a deadly tremor earlier this month.

The strong quake struck 26 kilometers northeast of Tulunan town in Cotabato at around 9:04 a.m.

A 66-year-old man from Koronadal City in South Cotabato died due to the tremor, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said, citing an initial report from Office of Civil Defense Region 12.

The quake also damaged many structures, among them a building in the North Cotabato provincial capitol in Kidapawan City.

It also triggered power cuts in some areas.

Classes in schools were suspended after the earthquake.

Medical workers and residents evacuate patients to a safe place outside the hospital after a 6.6-magnitude earthquake hit Makilala town, North Cotabato. AFP/Geonarri Solmenaro

Handout photo shows a general view of the damaged town hall after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Magsaysay town in Davao del Sur. AFP/Anthony Allada

Students and teachers in Daig Elementary School in Tulunan, North Cotabato gather at their campus ground after their classrooms were destroyed by the earthquake. The STAR/John Unson

The earthquake that hit central Mindanao on Tuesday morning damaged many structures, among them buildings along stretches of the Cotabato-Davao Highway in Makilala, North Cotabato. The STAR/John Unson

The municipal hall of Magsaysay town in Davao del Sur was damaged by the strong earthquakes that hit Mindanao this month. Facebook/Mie-Mie Villamonte

A commercial establishment in Digos City sustained damage after the magnitude 6.6 earthquake. Facebook/Arthur Thiam Malemit

A building in Digos City was damaged after the magnitude 6.6 earthquake. Facebook/Arthur Thiam Malemit

Photo shows debris from a damaged building. Facebook/Arthur Thiam Malemit

Among the building damaged by the tremor was the Digos Business Center. Facebook/Arthur Thiam Malemit

Motorists pass by damaged buildings after a 6.6 magnitude tremor hit parts of Mindanao. Facebook/Arthur Thiam Malemit

— Gaea Katreena Cabico with a report from Agence France Presse