WATCH: Videos show how magnitude 6.6 quake rattled various parts of Mindanao
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - October 29, 2019 - 3:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — Two weeks after experiencing a powerful quake, several areas of Mindanao were rattled by another magnitude 6.6 earthquake on Tuesday morning.

The quake’s epicenter was traced at 025 km S 71° E of Tulunan, Cotabato.

It was felt at various intensities in several areas with Intensity VII, or "destructive" shaking, being the highest.

Some residents managed to record on video the situation when the very strong quake hit their areas.

In General Santos, a pool was seen creating waves as the quake shook the waters in a video posted on social media by Kyle Andrew Villasis. 

On the other hand, CCTV camera footage of the Department of Agriculture regional office in Davao City also showed that employees were panicking and evacuating during the tremor. Most employees left the building and evacuated to an open space where they practiced the “duck, cover and hold” earthquake tip.

Students and teachers of schools in Northern Mindanao also evacuated to an open space when the quake hit.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology’s Intensity Scale, tremors with Intensity VII shaking are categorized as destructive where heavy objects and furniture overturn and some well-built structures are slightly damaged.

Here’s the breakdown of Intensities recorded by Phivolcs for the magnitude 6.6 quake:

  • Intensity VII - Tulunan and Makilala, Cotabato; Kidapawan City; Malungon, Sarangani
  • Intensity VI - Davao City; Koronadal City; Cagayan de Oro City
  • Intensity V -Tampakan, Surallah and Tupi, South Cotabato; Alabel, Sarangani
  • Intensity IV - General Santos City; Kalilangan, Bukidnon
  • Intensity III - Sergio Osmeña Sr., Zamboanga del Norte; Zamboanga City; Dipolog City; Molave, Zamboanga del Norte; Talakag, Bukidnon
  • Intensity I - Camiguin, Mambajao


Instrumental Intensities:

  • Intensity VII - Kidapawan City; Malungon, Sarangani

  • Intensity V - Alabel, Sarangani; Tupi, South Cotabato

  • Intensity IV - Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental; General Santos City

  • Intensity II - Zamboanga City

  • Intensity I- Dipolog City; Bislig City; Palo, Leyte

Phivolcs warned of damage and aftershocks.

As of posting, more than 80 aftershocks were recorded by Phivolcs with magnitude 6.1 being the highest. It occurred at around 10:42 a.m. also in Tulunan.

COTABATO QUAKE EARTHQUAKE MINDANAO MINDANAO QUAKE NORTHERN MINDANAO PHIVOLCS
Philstar
