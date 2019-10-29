WATCH: Videos show how magnitude 6.6 quake rattled various parts of Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines — Two weeks after experiencing a powerful quake, several areas of Mindanao were rattled by another magnitude 6.6 earthquake on Tuesday morning.

The quake’s epicenter was traced at 025 km S 71° E of Tulunan, Cotabato.

It was felt at various intensities in several areas with Intensity VII, or "destructive" shaking, being the highest.

Some residents managed to record on video the situation when the very strong quake hit their areas.

In General Santos, a pool was seen creating waves as the quake shook the waters in a video posted on social media by Kyle Andrew Villasis.

On the other hand, CCTV camera footage of the Department of Agriculture regional office in Davao City also showed that employees were panicking and evacuating during the tremor. Most employees left the building and evacuated to an open space where they practiced the “duck, cover and hold” earthquake tip.

Students and teachers of schools in Northern Mindanao also evacuated to an open space when the quake hit.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology’s Intensity Scale, tremors with Intensity VII shaking are categorized as destructive where heavy objects and furniture overturn and some well-built structures are slightly damaged.

Here’s the breakdown of Intensities recorded by Phivolcs for the magnitude 6.6 quake:

Intensity VII - Tulunan and Makilala, Cotabato; Kidapawan City; Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity VI - Davao City; Koronadal City; Cagayan de Oro City

Intensity V -Tampakan, Surallah and Tupi, South Cotabato; Alabel, Sarangani

Intensity IV - General Santos City; Kalilangan, Bukidnon

Intensity III - Sergio Osmeña Sr., Zamboanga del Norte; Zamboanga City; Dipolog City; Molave, Zamboanga del Norte; Talakag, Bukidnon

Intensity I - Camiguin, Mambajao



Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity VII - Kidapawan City; Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity V - Alabel, Sarangani; Tupi, South Cotabato

Intensity IV - Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental; General Santos City

Intensity II - Zamboanga City

Intensity I- Dipolog City; Bislig City; Palo, Leyte

Phivolcs warned of damage and aftershocks.

As of posting, more than 80 aftershocks were recorded by Phivolcs with magnitude 6.1 being the highest. It occurred at around 10:42 a.m. also in Tulunan.