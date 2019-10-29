EXPLAINERS
An office worker is carried on a stretcher after she fainted at the height of the earthquake that hit Davao City, in southern island of Mindanao on October 29, 2019. A 6.6-magnitude quake struck the southern Philippines on October 29, authorities said, causing injuries and damaging buildings in a region still reeling from a previous deadly tremor.
AFP/Manman Dejeto
No tsunami threat after magnitude 6.6 quake in Mindanao
(Philstar.com) - October 29, 2019 - 12:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — There will be more aftershocks but there is no threat of a tsunami following a 6.6-magnitude earthquake that struck parts of Mindanao Tuesday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

Renato Solidum Jr., Phivolcs officer-in-charge, said the quake will not cause a tsunami because it happened on land.

“Sa mga kababayan natin sa northern Mindanao at coastal areas, wag silang mag-alala. Walang tsunami na mangyayari kasi inland, nasa kalupaan ang paglindol,” Solidum said.

Phivolcs recorded the tremor at around 9:04 a.m. with epicenter at 26 kilometers northeast of Tulunan in Cotabato.

The area is still suffering the effects of a 6.3-magnitude quake that hit less than two weeks ago, killing at least seven individuals and damaging dozens of buildings.

The Philippines is part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with a report from Agence-France Presse

