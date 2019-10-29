No tsunami threat after magnitude 6.6 quake in Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines — There will be more aftershocks but there is no threat of a tsunami following a 6.6-magnitude earthquake that struck parts of Mindanao Tuesday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

Renato Solidum Jr., Phivolcs officer-in-charge, said the quake will not cause a tsunami because it happened on land.

“Sa mga kababayan natin sa northern Mindanao at coastal areas, wag silang mag-alala. Walang tsunami na mangyayari kasi inland, nasa kalupaan ang paglindol,” Solidum said.

Phivolcs recorded the tremor at around 9:04 a.m. with epicenter at 26 kilometers northeast of Tulunan in Cotabato.

The area is still suffering the effects of a 6.3-magnitude quake that hit less than two weeks ago, killing at least seven individuals and damaging dozens of buildings.

The Philippines is part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with a report from Agence-France Presse