At least 1 dead, dozens injured after 6.6 magnitude Cotabato quake, NDRRMC says

MANILA, Philippines — A 66-year-old man died due to the magnitude 6.6 earthquake that jolted parts of Mindanao early Tuesday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

The NDRRMC citing an initial report from the Office of Civil Defense in Soccsksargen said that the man was identified as Nestor Narciso from Koronadal City.

There were at least 30 wounded in Kidapawan City, while 13 also sustained injuries in M’lang, North Cotabato, the disaster response agency added.

Meanwhile, several local government units have declared suspension of classes due to structural and electrical damage to buildings and houses.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology recorded the 6.6 magnitude quake at around 9:04 a.m. with the epicenter located 26 kilometers northeast of Tulunan, Cotabato.

Intensity VII shaking, categorized as “destructive,” was also reported in Tulunan and Makilala in Cotabato, Kidapawan City and Malungin in Sarangani, while Intensity VI or “very strong” tremors were felt in Davao City, Koronadal City and Cagayan de Oro City.

The towns of Tampakan, Surallah and Tupi in South Cotabato, as well as Alabel in Sarangani reported Intensity V or “strong” shaking while General Santos City and Kalilangan, Bukidnon felt tremors at Intensity IV or “moderately strong.”

Phivolcs also reported that Intensity III or “weak” tremors were felt in Sergio Osmeña Sr., Zamboanga del Norte; Zamboanga City; Dipolog City; Molave, Zamboanga del Norte; and Talakag, Bukidnon.

Intensity I or “scarcely perceptible” shaking was recorded in Camiguin.