The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines on Sunday said students who will be flying home or abroad for the upcoming holiday on All Saint’s Day or Undas, may still enjoy the privilege of waved airport terminal fee.
Airport terminal fee for students still waived during ‘Undas’
(Philstar.com) - October 28, 2019 - 10:39pm

MANILA, Philippines— The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines on Sunday said students who will be flying home or abroad for the upcoming holiday on All Saint’s Day or Undas, may still enjoy the privilege of waved airport terminal fee.

CAAP said students from elementary to college levels and those who are taking up vocational and technical courses are exempted from paying the terminal fee.

They are required to present their valid school identification cards or enrollment registration cards with photos to enjoy the payment exemption.

The qualified students who avail of the exemption should also apply for a student exemption certificate at Malasakit Help Desks located in airports.

 “May it be for a domestic or international flight, our students can avail of airport terminal fee exemption. This is CAAP’s way of supporting the ‘Malasakit’ initiative for our students,” CAAP Director General Jim Sydiongco said in a release.

Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade said that the government is recognizing the value of education that’s why it is implementing the exemption from paying airport terminal fees for students.

 “President Rodrigo Duterte was very clear: he wanted government agencies to support the pursuit of education. Matayog ‘ho ang paniniwala ng ating mahal na Pangulo na edukasyon ang pundasyon ng kaunlaran ng anumang bansa,” Tugade said.

The payment exemption is not applicable to Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, and the Clark International Airport, which have their own airport authorities.

It was first implemented in August this year. —Rosette Adel

READ: Airport terminal fee for students waived

