Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah (R) shakes hands with Indonesia's President Joko Widodo upon arriving at the presidential palace in Jakarta on October 20, 2019, ahead of Widodo's inauguration for a second term.
AFP/Bay Ismoyo
DFA chief: Widodo, Bolkiah expressed concern for Duterte after motorcycle mishap
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - October 21, 2019 - 4:41pm

MANILA, Philippines—Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. on Monday said the heads of state of Indonesia and Brunei expressed their concern for President Rodrigo Duterte following his motorcycle mishap.

Locsin shared that during Indonesian President Joko Widodo's inauguration for a second term on Sunday, the first thing that Widodo and Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah told him “was concern for their good friend President (Rodrigo) Duterte.”

“Assured them he was fine and fitter than I am which I admit is not saying much,” the Foreign Affairs secretary said.

Locsin attended the inauguration on behalf of the president.

Duterte fell of a new motorcycle at the Presidential Security Group Compound in Malacañang Park last Wednesday.

Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go, the president's former aide and constant companion, said the president's hip was aching after the motorcycle mishap.

The senator also released a video of Duterte riding a motorcycle, which he said was taken before the president fell off while it was parked.

According to Locsin, Bolkiah noticed that the president was not wearing a helmet.

“His Majesty of Brunei along with other leaders expressed same concern for their friend, with Brunei adding, ‘And not wearing a helmet,’” Locsin said.

Palace: Motorcycle already parked when president fell 

Presidential spokesman and Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo earlier clarified that Duterte got into the accident after the motorcycle was parked.

READ: Duterte slightly hurt in big bike spill

“His recovery entails no major medical procedure,” he emphasized. “While it is true that the president roamed around with his motorcycle, the incident occurred when he had already parked his motorcycle at the compound of the Presidential Security Group,” Panelo said.

“The president was reaching for his shoe when he fell off his motorcycle that resulted in a minor injury, particularly light bruises and slight scratches, to his elbow and knee,” he added.

Panelo said the information on Duterte’s whereabouts was from Duterte’s common-law-wife Honeylet Avanceña.

On Monday, Panelo said Duterte would fly to Japan to join other world leaders in witnessing the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito.

