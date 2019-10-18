EXPLAINERS
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
An unnamed, widespread illness associated with the use of electronic cigarettes, also known as Electronic Nicotine Delivery System or ENDS devices, has been included in the World Health Organization’s International Classification of Diseases (ICD), the Department of Health said in an Oct. 17, 2019 release.
Wikimedia Commons/Lindsay Fox
Vaping-related illness included on WHO official disease list
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - October 18, 2019 - 7:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — An unnamed, widespread illness associated with the use of electronic cigarettes, also known as Electronic Nicotine Delivery System or ENDS devices, has been included in the World Health Organization’s International Classification of Diseases (ICD), the Department of Health said in a Thursday release.

WHO introduced ICD 10 code U07.0 “to be used immediately for reporting of acutely ill patients who have used electronic cigarettes in the last 90 days, with no other plausible causes for illness,” DOH said.

“ICD is the foundation for the identification of health trends and statistics globally, and the international standard for reporting diseases and health conditions,” according to the WHO website.

“The ICD is important because it provides a common language for reporting and monitoring diseases. This allows the world to compare and share data in a consistent and standard way – between hospitals, regions, and countries and over periods of time.”

Magnitude of outbreak

An outbreak of lung injury related to the use of electronic cigarettes and vaping products has been reported in the United States recently, with a total of 33 confirmed deaths.

At least 1,429 lung injury cases associated with electronic cigarettes have been reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Tuesday.

The CDC said that it, along with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, state and local health departments, and other clinical and public health partners are investigating the epidemic, which has reached "49 states (all except Alaska), the District of Columbia, and 1 U.S. territory."

Local efforts

DOH said it is assisting the efforts of WHO by warning the public on the harmful effects of electronic cigarettes and similar products, often used as an alternative for tobacco by smokers.

“Some studies claim that they contain fewer toxic chemicals and are less harmful alternatives to cigarettes. We do not support their claim of reduced harm,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said.

“These products endanger the health of both users and non-users, and are clearly not meant for children.”

The DOH urged all public and private hospitals, clinics, and health facilities to “use proper codes for designating vaping-related disorders to allow existing health information systems to capture data on vaping-related disorders.”

The data can be used to guide future policy directions for electronic cigarettes, the DOH said.

“People who have recently used e-cigarettes or other vaping products should immediately seek medical attention if they develop respiratory symptoms,” Duque said.

E-CIGARETTES VAPING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
China blocks ASEAN from $2.5 trillion in South China Sea oil — US
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 8 hours ago
Beijing's provocative actions in the disputed South China Sea prevent Southeast Asian nations from accessing resources in...
Headlines
‘If Marcos won, he wouldn’t seek further recount’
By Helen Flores | 1 day ago
Former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s seeking to have the votes in three areas in Mindanao nullified may be proof of...
Headlines
PNP takes on challenge to win back Duterte’s trust
By Romina Cabrera | 20 hours ago
Philippine National Police officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa is taking it as a challenge to renew President Duterte’s...
Headlines
Locsin turns down China panda offer
By Pia Lee-Brago | 20 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. has declined a Chinese offer of a panda for the Philippines, saying the country...
Headlines
‘Perla’ now a tropical storm
9 hours ago
“Perla”—with international name “Neoguri”—became a tropical storm at 2 a.m.
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
Ateneo hears out student demands on sexual harassment allegations
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
“I wish to set the record straight: the Safe Spaces Act defends the harassed, not the harassers," Risa Hontiveros said....
Headlines
2 hours ago
MTRCB: 'Abominable' off Philippine theaters since Tuesday
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
“We wish to assure the public that the said movie is already off the Philippine market effective October 15, 2019,”...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Amnesty tells Duterte to stop inciting bloodshed after ‘kill’ order to Espenido
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
The Philippine government should focus on initiating investigations into police abuses instead of encouraging violence, a...
Headlines
3 hours ago
DOJ to look into Senate report for possible charges against Albayalde
3 hours ago
The Department of Justice has welcomed the Senate report into "ninja cops" involved in drug recycling issue, which recommended...
Headlines
3 hours ago
Russia willing to help with nuclear energy, counter-terrorism should Philippines ask — envoy
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"I would like to emphasize that it's up to you Filipinos to decide [because] we are ready to discuss any option of cooperation,...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with