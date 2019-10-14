Albayalde steps down as PNP chief amid 'ninja cops' issue

MANILA, Philippines — General Oscar Albayalde stepped down as chief of the Philippine National Police Monday as he battles allegations that he had coddled cops involved in drug recycling issue.

“After careful thought and deliberation, I have come to the decision to relinquish my post as chief PNP effective today and go on a non-duty status,” Albayalde announced during the flag-raising ceremony at Camp Crame.

Police personnel on non-duty status is still a member of the PNP but will no longer work and will just wait for retirement.

He said Interior and Local Government chief Eduardo Año accepted his decision and forwarded his letter of intent to President Rodrigo Duterte.

Albayalde’s resignation comes two weeks before he formally turns over the leadership of the 190,000-strong police force. He will reach the mandatory police retirement age of 56 on November 8.

“My last command as your chief PNP is for you to carry on in the service of our fellow Filipinos so that all of us may live and work in peace. Do not let this challenge demoralize or stray you from your path,” the 22nd PNP chief said.

Albayalde was accused of coddling his men when he was the head of Pampanga police, an allegation which he has vehemently denied.

Former Criminal Investigation and Detection Group chief Benjamin Magalong and retired police general Rudy Lacadin said he did not take any action against his subordinates involved in the recycling of illegal drugs seized from police operations.

Lt. Gen Archie Gamboa, PNP’s second-in-command, assumed the duties and responsibilities as the officer in charge following Albayalde’s resignation. Gamboa assured continuous implementation of police operations and “status quo” in the police force. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with a report from The STAR/Romina Cabrera