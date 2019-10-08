Powerful Typhoon Hagibis to enter PAR but won't make landfall

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Hagibis (international name) is not expected to make landfall in the country though it is seen to enter the Philippine area of responsibility by Friday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

PAGASA weather specialist Meno Mendoza said the weather disturbance is packing winds of 200 kph and gusts of up to 245 kph.

Hagibis is forecast to move west-northwest at a speed of 30 kph.

According to AccuWeather, Hagibis is packing winds equal to a Category 4 hurricane in the Atlantic and East Pacific oceans. It is expected to further strengthen as it moves through the northern Mariana Islands.

As of the 4 a.m. Tuesday, the typhoon was located 2,420 kilometers east of Central Luzon.

It will be called "Perla" once it enters PAR, becoming the 16th tropical cyclone to enter the country this year.

On Tuesday, Metro Manila and the rest of the country would experienced partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers brought about by localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms. — Patricia Lourdes Viray