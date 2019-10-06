EXPLAINERS
President Rodrigo Duterte admires the artwork displayed during the ASEAN-Russian Exhibition at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations University in Moscow, Russian Federation on Oct. 5, 2019.
King Rodriguez/Presidential Photo
Duterte may go to Japan to attend coronation of emperor
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - October 6, 2019 - 5:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte wants to attend the enthronement ceremony of new Japanese Emperor Naruhito this month but is planning to bring with him a "lean" delegation.

Speaking to reporters in Davao City upon his arrival from Russia Sunday, Duterte noted that Japan is one of the countries providing assistance to the Philippines.

"You know Japan has… well, one of the countries that are really helping us and they are among the first ones to do so. There is a sentiment that I should be there," the president said.

"Even just for half a day ...But very lean. Since I am the only one invited, I won't bring many people," he added.

READ: Philippines to ink labor deal with Russia to help undocumented Filipinos

Duterte said there is nothing to discuss during the event except the enthronement of the new emperor.

Last month, presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Duterte might skip the enthronement rites because of his busy schedule. He said the Philippine leader may just send a representative to the event.

Naruhito became emperor last May after his father Akihito abdicated, the first by a Japanese emperor in centuries. He will ascend to the throne formally on October 22.


