Philippines to ink labor deal with Russia to help undocumented Filipinos

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment is working on inking a labor agreement with Russia to address the concerns of undocumented Filipinos in the country, President Rodrigo Duterte said.

Duterte bared that Russian President Vladimir Putin affirmed the need for a functional legal framework on the two countries' labor relations when it was touched on during their meetings, the Presidential Communications Operations Office said in a news release on Sunday.

“Secretary Bello is working on an agreement na kayong nandito staying — overstaying or have had problems, there will be — they will be covered with an understanding,” the president said Saturday in a speech during his visit to the Filipino community in Moscow.

“[Russia] would be willing to make an arrangement."

In a Facebook post, Ambassador Carlos Sorreta said Leningrad deputy chairman Dmitry Yalov admitted the need for Filipino workers, particularly those in the service industry.

Sorreta also said in a Malacañang statement that the volume of illegal workers is one factor slowing down movement towards a proper deal.

"[I]t’s a violation of Russian law [because] you’re here undocumented. I don’t want to say illegal. So we have to go through a process para hindi sila ma-detain. Para makaalis. So we help them. We do that for them," he said.

However, Duterte also took care to warn undocumented Filipinos not to do anything to jeopardize the bilateral relationship.

“Ang aking prayer lang is just abide by the laws of Russia. Sumunod lang kayo sa batas at wala tayong problema,” he said. “I’m pleading na huwag kayong gumawa. Do not do anything that will jeopardize the relation at maging masama ang tingin nila sa atin. Obey the laws. Follow the procedure.”

Similarly, Duterte also assured Russian investors of gains and protection in the Philippines should they choose to invest, the PCOO said in a separate statement.

“I invite you to participate in the massive Build, Build, Build infrastructure program especially in transport and railway construction where Russia has high expertise,” he told Russian businesses.

The Duterte government is inviting Russian investors to come to the Philippines after record-breaking investments demonstrated Russian businesses' trust in the administration, the president said.

“I would like to thank President Putin and the Russian government and the people of Russia for being so nice at hindi kayo pinahirapan,” Duterte said to the Filipino community.

According to Sorreta, of the estimated 10,000 Filipino workers in the country, "95 percent are women engaged in work as nannies, household workers, household service workers." And the number is still rising.

The possible labor agreement comes as the latest in a string of various business deals with Russia as the Duterte administration continues to seek more substantial partnerships with other countries.

“Several members of our business community have concluded 10 business agreements with their Russian partners, ranging from business cooperation, agricultural exports, importation and electric power, with total estimated value of $12.6 million,” Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said in his speech.

“I would like to highlight that the Philippines is a very important partner of Russia in Asia," Putin himself said of the two countries' bilaterial relationship, calling their cooperation "constructive and mutually beneficial."

"[T]here are three of us against the world - China, Philippines and Russia. It's the only way," Duterte said in 2016 in China, marking a turnaround in foreign policy since he assumed the presidency.