Duterte meets with Russian oil giant for possible investment in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte met with Russian oil giant Rosneft Oil Co. in Moscow Wednesday night.
Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo confirmed that Duterte met with Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin and other officials of the Russian company.
Duterte invited Rosneft to invest in the Philippines on oil and gas development.
The president also assured the Russian oil provider's officials that their investment would be safe in the Philippines as he does not tolerate corruption.
Duterte arrived in Moscow last Wednesday for a five-day official visit, his second visit to Russia since May 2017.
Russian Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev welcomed Duterte to the Russian government, which the former called a "bigger and better" White House.
Duterte highlighted the progress in the relations between the Philippines and Russia since his first visit to Russia two years ago. — Patricia Lourdes Viray
