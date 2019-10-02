PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
File photo shows Police Gen. Oscar Albayalde, PNP chief, during a press briefing at police headquarters.
The STAR/Boy Santos
Albayalde not stepping down as PNP chief over ‘ninja cops’ issue
(Philstar.com) - October 2, 2019 - 1:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — Police Gen. Oscar Albayalde—Philippine National Police chief—under fire for alleged links to rogue cops, is not stepping down from his post.

In an interview on the ABS-CBN News Channel Wednesday, Albayalde said he is not considering resigning or retiring early after he was grilled at the Senate on “ninja cops” or police officers involved in recycling prohibited drugs.

“That’s their endgame. I will not fall into that trap,” Albayalde said.

Albayalde will hit the mandatory retirement age of 56 on November 8.

He added: “I think this is all about that. I think that’s a trap. We just wait for the decision of the president, he’s the commander-in-chief anyway.”

Before he left for Russia, President Rodrigo Duterte said Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año would conduct a “review” after the Senate completes its legislative inquiry into the issue, “in obedience to the separation of powers and respect for each other’s departments.”

“If it comes to a serious thing of removing the highest official of the PNP, it has to be for a good reason and there should be enough proof,” Duterte said.

He added: “Emotions, anger and disappointments would not come into play.”

2013 Pampanga raid

The Senate hearing focused on a questionable drug raid conducted in Mexico, Pampanga on November 29, 2013 involving Albayalde's subordinates. Albayalde was provincial police director of Pampanga at the time.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, former director of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, mentioned Albayalde’s name during a closed-door meeting with senators last month. Magalong said Albayalde’s men were not dismissed as they should have been.

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Director General Aaron Aquino told the Senate panel Albayalde called him in 2016 about the case of the 13 Pampanga police officers. At the time of the call, Albayalde was the regional director for Metro Manila, while Aquino for Central Luzon.

But Albayalde said he merely asked for the status of the case when he called Aquino.

“Yes, I asked for the status, only the status. I could not possibly influence a regional director or an upperclassman. I’m just an acting NCRPO then,” the top cop said.

Albayalde on Wednesday claimed Magalong was only portraying himself as a “man of integrity.”

“When you’re trying to put out a case that happened six years back, the big question here is what did you do when you were in position, when you had all the power and influence during your time?” Albayalde said. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

