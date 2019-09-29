PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
In this file photo, a jeepney driver protests the government program to phase out jeepneys during a rally last September near the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board main office in Quezon City.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
MMDA lifts number coding for public utility vehicles on September 30
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - September 29, 2019 - 4:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority on Sunday announced that it is suspending the number coding scheme on September 30 for public utility vehicles only.

The traffic authority temporarily lifted the Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction scheme to help commuters in view of the scheduled strike by some transport groups.

Major jeepney and UV Express groups earlier announced that it would hold a nationwide strike on Monday to protest the proposed phaseout of jeepneys and UV Express service.

The government plans to phase out jeepneys and UV express vehicles aged 15 years and older by July next year.

Several local government units and academic institutions also announced suspension of classes in view of the transport strike seen to greatly affect the riding public.

The Land Transportation Franchise and Regulatory Board earlier warned drivers and operators their accreditation might be revoked for joining protest actions.

