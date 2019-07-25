NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this Jan. 15, 2019 photo, presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo holds a press briefing at Malacañang.
The STAR/Joven Cagande, File photo
Palace commends Philippines' improved ranking in Global Innovation Index
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - July 25, 2019 - 5:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang is optimistic that the Philippines' ranking in the Global Innovation Index (GII) will improve further following the enactment of laws that seek to provide incentives to innovative businesses.

The Philippines' ranking in the index, which measured the innovation performance and progress of 129 countries, rose to 54th this year from 73rd last year. 

Among its Southeast Asian peers, the Philippines did better than Brunei (71st), Indonesia (85th), and Cambodia (98th) but lagged behind Singapore (8th), Malaysia (35th), Vietnam (42nd) and Thailand (43rd). 

The Philippines was cited as among those who outperformed in innovation relative to their gross domestic product and who caught up with innovation leaders more quickly than their peers. It was also among the countries with "notable" moves in GII rankings along with the United Arab Emirates (36th), Vietnam (42nd), Thailand (43rd), India (52nd) and Iran (61st).

"We foresee that the Philippines will further improve its rankings with higher scores in all of the aspects for innovation following President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s signing of the Philippine Innovation Act and the Innovative Startup Act into laws," presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a statement. 

"We commend those departments and agencies responsible for the improvement of our country relative to its economy’s innovation development," he added. 

The Philippine Innovation Act and the Innovative Startup Act were signed into law last April. 

The Philippine Innovation Act aims to use innovation to help the poor and to make micro, small and medium enterprises competitive. It also creates a P1 billion innovation fund to boost entrepreneurship engaged in developing innovative solutions benefiting the poor. The Innovative Startup Act, meanwhile, establishes a program that would provide benefits and incentives for startups or startup enablers. A startup is a person or registered entity in the Philippines that aims to develop an innovative product, process or business model. 

"May this good news further motivate them in creating an environment that nurtures innovation and creates business opportunities as we become one of the fastest growing economies in the globe," Panelo said. 

Citing the trade department, Panelo said the Philippines' scores significantly increased in five of the GII’s eight pillars, namely institutions, infrastructure, business sophistication, knowledge and technology outputs and creative outputs. 

Switzerland was the most innovative country in this year's GII followed by Sweden, the United States, Netherlands and United Kingdom. The GII report was released jointly by the World Intellectual Property Organization, Cornell University, INSEAD and their partners. 

GLOBAL INNOVATION INDEX
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte officially endorsed sex tourism, trafficking in Boracay during SONA — solon
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
A lawmaker from a women’s party-list said President Duterte advertised sex tourism in Boracay in his SONA.
Headlines
Gatchalian asks Duterte to certify proof of parking space bill as urgent
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian called on President Rodrigo Duterte to certify as urgent the bill that would require prospective vehicle...
Headlines
Pinay held for 5.9 K shabu in Malaysia, may face death
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 18 hours ago
A Filipina is facing the possibility of a death sentence after she was arrested for allegedly trafficking over 5.9 kilograms...
Headlines
Bahay Pag-asa should be last place to abuse children — CHR
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
The shortage of youth homes in the country and the alleged inhuman conditions in these facilities meant to reform and rehabilitate...
Headlines
US warship sails through Taiwan Strait
3 hours ago
A US warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Thursday, the island's defense ministry said, a move likely to...
Headlines
Latest
43 minutes ago
Palace commends Philippines' improved ranking in Global Innovation Index
By Alexis Romero | 43 minutes ago
Malacañang is optimistic that the Philippines' ranking in the Global Innovation Index will improve further following...
Headlines
3 hours ago
MMFF to hold summer festival next year
3 hours ago
Metro Manila Development Authority chair General Danny Lim on Thursday announced that the Metro Manila Film Festival will...
Headlines
3 hours ago
‘Overtly military’: Imee says she is against revival of mandatory ROTC
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
Sen. Imee Marcos expressed opposition to legislation that would require a mandatory ROTC program for senior high school ...
Headlines
18 hours ago
Economic Cha-cha bill filed at House
By Jess Diaz | 18 hours ago
he administration’s Charter change (Cha-cha) initiative is still alive at the House of R epresentatives despite the...
Headlines
18 hours ago
Business survey: BSP rated best, MWSS worst
By Louella Desiderio | 18 hours ago
More than half of 69 government agencies got satisfactory marks from business executives, with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with