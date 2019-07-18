NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this photo taken April 15, members and supporters of the National Union of Peoples' Lawyers troop to the Supreme Court in Manila ahead of their filing of a petition seeking protection from alleged threats of state agents.
Facebook/National Union of Peoples' Lawyers
NUPL laments loss of 'legal remedy' to protect them vs perceived state harassment
(Philstar.com) - July 18, 2019 - 3:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — The National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers lamented the Court of Appeals’ ruling that denied the group’s plea for temporary protection order against what they claim is state harassment.

The special 15th division of the Court of Appeals junked the NUPL’s plea for temporary protection order as it said that there is “no basis” to grant the relief.

The appeals court noted that the Supreme Court already granted the lawyers’ group plea for writ of amparo and it does not see a need to issue a TPO.

But the NUPL said: “While significant, the writ only mandated the respondents to answer (“make a return”) the Petition. That is precisely why the SC ordered the CA to conduct hearings to determine whether or not the privilege will be granted.”

The lawyers’ group pointed out that the TPO, the issuance of which the CA denied, can be granted “at any time before final judgment.”

The CA held a hearing on their plea for writ of amparo on Thursday afternoon.

The NUPL filed a petition for a writ of amparo as they said that their rights to life, liberty and security have been violated by "persistent threats and harassment, and red-tagging," preventing them from carrying out their profession as members of the bar.

The writ of amparo pertains to the protection by the highest tribunal extended to petitioners where threats to their life, liberty and security emanate from the military, police and other state security forces.

READ: NUPL seeks court protection from 'threats' by state agents

The NUPL also said that their reading of the rules do not compel them, at the point of the court proceedings, to provide the names for the TPO, or give the names of the members. “That can come as a matter of course,” they said.

The lawyers’ group also said: “More importantly, the orchestrated labelling, ‘red-tagging’ and vilification we continue to endure must be seen in the context of a proven pattern that they can and have led to the extreme – extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances.”

The NUPL lamented that they do not have “any effective and domestic remedy” to "legally" protect them from the alleged harassment by state forces.

Karapatan rallies behind NUPL

Rights group Karapatan, for its part, rallied behind the NUPL and called on the CA to grant the plea of TPO.

“With the intensified attacks and crackdown initiated by this government against various organizations and individuals, it is lamentable that our courts have routinely rejected such petitions, contrary to the spirit and intent of such legal remedy,” Karapatan Secretary General Cristina Palabay said in a statement.

Karapatan and other rights group also sought relief from the courts against red-tagging, but suffered a loss at the appeals court.

“This pattern speaks of the failure of domestic remedies to provide justice for victims of human rights violations, contrary to pronouncements of Duterte,” she added. — Kristine Joy Patag

COURT OF APPEALS NATIONAL UNION OF PEOPLES LAWYERS RED TAGGING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Coast Guard's most modern ship to patrol West Philippine Sea, Benham Rise
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 7 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard's newest, biggest and most modern vessel will be used to patrol the West Philippine Sea and Benham...
Headlines
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for July 18
22 hours ago
Some classes will remain suspended on July 18, Thursday due to the continuous rains brought by Tropical Storm “Fal...
Headlines
China can’t ignore multilateral resistance — US
By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
“Multilateral resistance” from the United States and its allies against China’s militarization in the South...
Headlines
Duterte: Face international trial? You must be stupid
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
He’s a Filipino and he will only face Philippine courts.
Headlines
PET junks Robredo's 'premature' plea to immediately resolve poll protest
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
The tribunal held that Robredo’s Urgent Motion to Immediately Resolve all Pending Incidents involving Marcos' poll protest...
Headlines
Latest
12 minutes ago
CHR: Education of Lumad students shouldn’t be compromised despite gov’t allegations
12 minutes ago
CHR urged DepEd to reassess its decision and seek a dialogue with the indigenous Lumads.
Headlines
26 minutes ago
Government urged to address slowed GDP growth, declining competitiveness
By James Relativo | 26 minutes ago
Days before President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his fourth State of the Nation Address, experts pointed out a number economic...
Headlines
41 minutes ago
US pledges new P235M aid for Marawi
41 minutes ago
The US government, through USAID, provided an additional P234 million worth of humanitarian aid for Marawi City.
Headlines
3 hours ago
Invoking defense pact with US another 'sarcastic' remark from Duterte — Palace
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 3 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte's latest remark on the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty remains to be sarcasm, Malacañang said...
Headlines
4 hours ago
‘Falcon’ intensifies on its way out of PAR
4 hours ago
Tropical Storm Falcon (international name: Danas) has slightly strengthened hours before its expected exit from the Philippine...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with