President Rodrigo Duterte announced the term-sharing agreement between Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig) and Rep. Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque) as speaker of the House of Representatives for the 18th Congress.
Senate PRIB, file | Lord Allan Jay Velasco/Facebook
No delays in legislation amid term-sharing between Cayetano, Velasco — Palace
(Philstar.com) - July 9, 2019 - 3:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — Allaying fears raised by critics, presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said there would be no disruption on committee hearings despite the term-sharing agreement for the speakership of the House of Representatives.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday announced that Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig) will sit as House speaker for the first 15 months of the 18th Congress while Rep. Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque) will take over for the remaining 21 months of the three-year term.

“I tried to distance myself from the… But apparently, I said it’s time that I talk. So…that’s the setup,” Duterte said in a speech in Malacañang.

The president said both Cayetano and Velasco both approached him during the campaign for the midterm elections to tell him they wanted to be House speaker.  Rep. Martin Romualdez (Leyte) came to him after the campaign, he said.

According to the 1987 Constitution, "the Senate shall elect its president and the House of Representatives its speaker, by a majority vote of all its respective members." The legislature is a separate branch of government from the executive department and the judiciary.

Panelo: They already agreed

"The three (lawmakers) already agreed. They forged into unity. How can there be disruption?" presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a press briefing Tuesday.

The Malacañang spokesman was referring to Cayetano, Velasco and Romualdez, who all expressed intent for speakership at the lower chamber of Congress.

While Cayetano and Velasco agreed to share a term as House speaker, Romualdez will be the next majority leader. 

Asked if Malacañang is confident that there would be no further delays in the passage of subsequent budgets amid the term-sharing deal, Panelo answered "yes."

Meanwhile, it appears that Rep. Isidro Ungab (Davao City, 3rd Dist. ) will no longer be considered for the speakership race despite being endorsed by the presidents children, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio and Rep. Paolo Duterte (Davao City, 1st Dist.).

"Malabo na 'yon kasi 'yung tatlo (That is unlikely because the three lawmakers) represent the majority of the coalition," Panelo said when asked about Ungab's bid to be speaker.

Sara had endorsed Ungab in an attempt to end the speakership row among several contenders. 

Paolo, on the other hand, dropped his speakership bid and joined the coalition formed by his sister Sara in support of Ungab. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

