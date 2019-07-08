Some TNVS drivers cut 'transport holiday' short after dialogue with gov't officials

MANILA, Philippines — Some ride-sharing drivers and operators cut short their “transport holiday” Monday after government officials sat down for a dialogue with them.

According to a report by The STAR, the drivers’ "holiday" was cut short after drivers operating Transport Network and Vehicle Service units had a dialogue with the Civil Service Commission, Anti-Red Tape Authority and the Department of Transportation.

After dialogue with CSC, ARTA, DOTr, some transport groups cut short TNVS transport holiday. l @PhilippineStar pic.twitter.com/6htEJMAk2t — Romina Cabrera (@rominaprecab) July 8, 2019

But other TNVS drivers and operators decided to remain offline.

The "holiday" aims to protest the allegedly stringent policies of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board and the agency’s refusal to implement its Memorandum Circular 2018-005, which allows hatchbacks as TNVS units supposedly due to its safety issues.

The protest action started at 6 a.m. and is expected to last until 6 p.m.

LTFRB has scheduled a dialogue with the drivers and operators a day after the “transport holiday” to address their issues with the agency.

Ride-sharing firm Grab said the “transport holiday” had “no effect” on its operations. It added there is no increase in car supply during Monday’s rush hour.

Pilot test

In an interview on CNN Philippines, Grab spokesperson Nicka Hosaka said the company wants to work with LTFRB and DOTr to determine the safety of hatchbacks.

“Grab’s stand here is we actually want to work with LTFRB in coming up with studies that will show the safety of hatchbacks. Recently, the pilot [test] of two-wheels was allowed for public transport and we want to call for that as well,” Hosaka said.

The sixth-month test run of motorcycles as transportation providers began last month.

Hosaka added: “We want to do further studies, not just isolated ones, to show that there are hatchbacks that cam comply with the safety standards of TNVS.”

Last year, LTFRB issued a memorandum temporarily allowing the use of hatchbacks as TNVS providers until 2021 and only within Metro Manila to help meet commuter demands. — With report from The STAR/Romina Cabrera