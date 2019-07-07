FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Monitoring by the provincial government of Bulacan showed that water elevation in Angat Dam as of 8 a.m. yesterday was recorded at 161.43 meters compared to the 161.68 meters on Friday – a decrease of 0.25 meters.
Boy Santos
Rains fail to sustain Angat water level
Ramon Efren Lazaro (The Philippine Star) - July 7, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Despite the moderate to heavy rains being experienced in different parts of Bulacan, the water elevation in Angat Dam slightly receded yesterday morning.

Monitoring by the provincial government of Bulacan showed that water elevation in Angat Dam as of 8 a.m. yesterday was recorded at 161.43 meters compared to the 161.68 meters on Friday – a decrease of 0.25 meters.

This showed that water consumption for Metro Manila residents is greater than the rains being dumped by the southwest monsoon inside the Angat water reservoir.

Water allocation from Angat Dam is prioritized for Metro Manila potable water supply, followed by power generation for electricity and lastly for irrigation in Bulacan and some parts of Pampanga’s farmlands.

The dam’s normal high water level for the rainy season is 212 meters, its minimum operating water level is at 180 meters and its critical water level is 160 meters.

Usually, water allocation for irrigation supply is stopped when the dam’s water elevation reaches the 180-meter level and its water supply is purely dedicated to the water needs of Metro Manila residents.

On June 29 this year, the dam’s water elevation was recorded at 157.99 meters or 2.01 meters below the 160-meter critical level.

Since June 30, the dam’s water elevation started rising slightly until it reached 161.68 meters on Friday, before receding yesterday.

ANGAT DAM WATER ELEVATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
A ‘graceful exit’?: Duterte says he fired GSIS chief
14 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte said Friday he fired Government Service Insurance System president and general manager Jesus Clint...
Headlines
Paolo Duterte changes mind, backs out of House speakership race
12 hours ago
Rep. Paolo Duterte (Davao City 1st district) announced Saturday he is no longer interested in becoming the House speaker,...
Headlines
Palawan makes Lonely Planet’s best places to visit
By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 day ago
Travel website Lonely Planet has released its Best in Asia Pacific list for 2019 and, no surprise, a Philippine destination...
Headlines
Philippines, China working to meet oil exploration deadline
By Danessa Rivera | 1 day ago
The Philippines and China are working to meet a November deadline to form a framework for joint exploration in the West Philippine...
Headlines
Vietnam 'deeply concerned' about China's test missiles
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
While the Department of Foreign Affairs is waiting for official military confirmation of China's reported missile launch in...
Headlines
Latest
52 minutes ago
Paolo drops speakership bid, endorses Ungab
By Edith Regalado | 52 minutes ago
This city’s third district Rep. Isidro Ungab has just strengthened his bid to become speaker of the House of Repre...
Headlines
52 minutes ago
Martires P15 M richer in 5 months
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 52 minutes ago
Ombudsman Samuel Martires’ wealth grew by P15.336 million in just five months since he assumed his post as chief graft...
Headlines
52 minutes ago
Duterte dares US on sea row: Fire first shot
By Christina Mendez | 52 minutes ago
President Duterte is challenging the United States to wage war with China and even fire the first shot if it is determined...
Headlines
52 minutes ago
Davao’s Valles reelected CBCP head
By Evelyn Macairan | 52 minutes ago
Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles has been reelected president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines...
Headlines
52 minutes ago
France, UK draw Locsin’s ire on rights probe
By Janvic Mateo | 52 minutes ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. yesterday criticized France and the United Kingdom for supporting a draft United...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with